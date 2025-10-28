iQOO Neo 11 launching on October 30 with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 8K VC cooling system

iQOO is preparing to launch its latest smartphone, the iQOO Neo 11, in China on October 30. The company has confirmed that the upcoming device will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and will include an advanced 8K vapour chamber cooling system for improved performance management. iQOO Neo 11 is confirmed to launch on October 30, 2025. (iQOO)

The company’s official teasers reveal that the iQOO Neo 11 will feature LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, ensuring faster processing and data transfer speeds. The device reportedly achieved an AnTuTu benchmark score of 3.54 million, placing it among the top-performing smartphones in its segment.

Also read: iQOO 15 set to launch in India in November with new ‘Dynamic Glow’ interface - All details

iQOO Neo 11: Specifications and Features (Expected)

According to the listing on the Geekbench database, the iQOO 11 will run on Android 16 and include 16GB of RAM. It is powered by an octa-core processor, featuring two high-performance cores clocked at 4.32GHz and six efficiency cores running at 3.53GHz. The phone recorded 2,936 points in single-core tests and 8,818 points in multi-core tests.

Also read: Xiaomi 17 vs iPhone 17: Design, performance, camera, battery, and price compared

The iQOO Neo 11 will also include the “Monster Super-Core Engine”, which was first seen in the iQOO 15. This technology is designed to optimise performance during gaming and multitasking.

The smartphone will feature a BOE LTPO AMOLED display with 2K resolution, a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, and 2,592Hz PWM dimming. It will support 3,200Hz touch sampling and offer a 25.4ms touch response time, aiming to deliver smoother visuals and responsive touch performance.

Also read: Goodbye Twitter.com: X sets deadline for users to secure their accounts

The iQOO Neo 11 will house a 7,500mAh battery and may support 100W wired fast charging. The company has teased the device in black and silver colour options. It will likely include a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), accompanied by ultrawide and depth sensors.