Goodbye Twitter.com: X sets deadline for users to secure their accounts

The online platform once known as Twitter is finally cutting ties with its original domain. X, the rebranded version of the social network owned by Elon Musk, has announced that it will retire the twitter.com domain permanently. The move, part of Musk’s ongoing transformation of the platform, requires certain users to take immediate action to avoid being locked out of their accounts. X is finally saying goodbye to Twitter.com, and users must act fast to keep access.(AFP)

The company has issued a notice to users who rely on hardware security keys or passkeys linked to twitter.com, advising them to reenroll their credentials under the new x.com domain. The deadline for this update is November 10, after which accounts that have not been updated may face temporary lockouts.

End of twitter.com

This change is part of the wider transition to x.com, which represents the final phase in Musk’s effort to phase out Twitter’s identity. Since Musk’s acquisition of Twitter in October 2022, the platform has undergone several changes in its interface, policies, and branding. The shift to the new domain is seen as the closing chapter in the company’s rebranding process.

Transition to X.com

In a post from its official Safety account, X explained that security keys are tied to specific domains, meaning keys registered under twitter.com cannot automatically transfer to x.com. Users must manually re-register their devices to continue using password-free or hardware-based logins.

Most users who log in with passwords or authentication apps will not notice any disruption. However, those relying on physical security keys are encouraged to act before the cutoff date to prevent access issues.

How to Update Your Account

To stay connected:

Check your login method to confirm if it uses a hardware key or passkey. Go to Settings & Privacy > Security and Account Access > Two-Factor Authentication. Reenroll your security method under x.com. Update any saved credentials to reflect the new domain.

This change officially closes one of the last remaining links to Twitter’s past, as Musk’s rebranded platform completes its full shift to X.com.