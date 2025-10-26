Xiaomi 17 vs iPhone 17: Design, performance, camera, battery, and price compared

Xiaomi 17 vs iPhone 17: Xiaomi and Apple recently introduced their latest flagship smartphones, with new upgrades in design, hardware, and performance. Xiaomi unveiled the Xiaomi 17 series, including the 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max, on September 25 in China, while Apple launched the iPhone 17 lineup globally on September 9. Both devices target the premium segment and come equipped with the latest chipsets, upgraded cameras, and enhanced software tools. Here is a detailed specs comparison between the Xiaomi 17 and iPhone 17 to see how they differ in pricing, display, performance, and battery. Xiaomi 17 vs iPhone 17: Let’s compare design, display, performance, and camera to make a better decision.

Xiaomi 17 vs iPhone 17: Price and Colour Options

The Xiaomi 17 starts at CNY 4,499 (around Rs. 56,000) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 512GB model is priced at CNY 4,799 (around Rs. 60,000), while the top model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage costs CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 62,000). It is currently available in China in blue, black, white, and pink colour options.

In comparison, the iPhone 17 starts at Rs. 82,900 in India for the 256GB storage variant, while the 512GB storage model is priced at Rs. 1,02,900. The device comes in three colour options: Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage, White, and Black.

Also read: Realme GT 8 Pro vs Realme GT 7 Pro: Design, performance, camera, and price compared

Xiaomi 17 vs iPhone 17: Design and Display

The Xiaomi 17 features a hole-punch cutout on the front and a square-shaped rear camera setup. It has a metal frame, with the power and volume buttons positioned on the right side and a USB Type-C port at the bottom. The phone measures 151.1x71.8x8.06mm and weighs 191g. It is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance. The device has a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 1.5K (2,656x1,220 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 3,500 nits peak brightness. The panel supports HDR10+, HDR Vivid, and Dolby Vision and offers a 19.6:9 aspect ratio with a 1.18mm bezel thickness.

In contrast, the iPhone 17 comes with an aluminium frame and a glass back, featuring a pill-shaped camera setup. The power and Camera Control buttons are on the right, while the Action and volume buttons are on the left. It measures 149.6x71.5x7.95mm, weighs 177g, and also holds an IP68 rating. Its 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen offers a 120Hz refresh rate and ProMotion display, making it the first non-Pro iPhone with always-on display capability. The screen is protected by Ceramic Shield 2, designed for enhanced durability.

Also read: A bed for your phone? This IKEA mini NFC bed could help you sleep scroll-free at night

Xiaomi 17 vs iPhone 17: Processor, Software, and Battery

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 17 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset built on a 3nm process, paired with an Adreno GPU. It offers up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. The device runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3. It houses a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 is powered by Apple’s A19 Bionic chipset, featuring a six-core CPU, five-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. It supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing and Apple Intelligence tools through iOS 26. Apple claims a 40% performance boost over the A18 chip and longer battery life. The iPhone 17 can reach 50% charge in minutes, and a 10-minute charge offers up to eight hours of use, according to the company.

Xiaomi 17 vs iPhone 17: Camera Setup

The Xiaomi 17 features a Leica-tuned triple rear camera system. It includes a 50MP primary sensor (f/1.67), a 50MP telephoto lens (f/2.0), and a 50MP ultrawide camera (f/2.4) with a 102-degree field of view. For selfies, it carries a 50MP front camera (f/2.2) with a 90-degree field of view. The rear setup supports 8K recording at 30fps and 4K recording at up to 60fps.

In comparison, the iPhone 17 has a dual 48MP camera system, including a 48MP Fusion primary camera (f/1.6) with sensor-shift OIS and 2x in-sensor zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide camera (f/2.2) with macro capability. The front-facing 18MP camera supports Centre Stage for better framing during video calls.

Also read: OnePlus 15 vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Which phone will offer more value in 2026?

Final Thoughts

Both Xiaomi 17 and iPhone 17 bring notable hardware and software improvements to their respective ecosystems. While Xiaomi offers higher RAM capacity, faster charging, and a triple-camera setup, the iPhone 17 focuses on AI integration, display technology, and ecosystem-based performance. The choice between the two depends on user preference for Android’s flexibility or Apple’s integrated ecosystem.