A bed for your phone? This IKEA mini NFC bed could help you sleep scroll-free at night

For many people, the last minutes before sleep are dominated by endless scrolling on smartphones. Experts say this habit disrupts sleep patterns and affects rest quality. IKEA has introduced a new concept to help people break that cycle, a miniature bed designed specifically for phones. IKEA has introduced a tiny NFC bed for phones to help users combat scrolling at night.(YouTube)

IKEA: The Mini Bed Concept

Earlier this month, IKEA launched the “Phone Sleep Collection” in the United Arab Emirates. The miniature beds resemble real IKEA beds but are small enough for a smartphone. Each bed includes NFC technology that interacts with the IKEA app to track scroll-free time at night.

How the Challenge Works

The Phone Sleep Collection includes a simple challenge: complete seven hours of scroll-free sleep for seven consecutive nights. Users who meet this goal become eligible for an IKEA voucher as a reward. Each mini bed comes with built-in NFC technology, which works with the IKEA UAE app. To participate, users need to:

Download the IKEA UAE app.

Allow Motion & Fitness tracking on iOS devices.

Place the phone on the mini bed and tap the app notification to start tracking.

The app then automatically monitors the scroll-free period without displaying a visible timer.

Availability and Conditions

Currently, the tiny phone beds are available only in UAE stores. Customers can receive one as part of a promotion when they spend AED 750 or more on in-person purchases that include an item from IKEA’s Complete Sleep Collection.

Why You Should Take this Challenge

Nighttime phone use is a common issue, with many people losing hours to scrolling even when they intend to rest. IKEA’s new initiative addresses this problem by gamifying phone-free sleep. The company’s creative approach makes it easier for users to monitor their habits and motivates them to prioritise rest.

The campaign has already attracted attention in the region, and there is speculation that IKEA may expand the promotion to other countries in the future.