Apple may skip iPhone 19 and launch iPhone 20 in 2027 alongside foldable iPhone: Report

Apple has recently unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the iPhone 17 series, and now the company has already started planning future devices. According to a recent report, Apple could adjust its smartphone roadmap by skipping the iPhone 19 and introducing the iPhone 20 in 2027. This release would coincide with the 20th anniversary of the original iPhone. Apple is reportedly planning to skip iPhone 19 and could launch the iPhone 20 in 2027. (Bloomberg)

iPhone 20: Apple’s Anniversary Edition

The report cites senior analyst Heo Moo-yeol, who compared Apple’s possible move to its 2017 strategy, when the company launched the iPhone X to mark a decade of iPhones. The iPhone 20 is expected to arrive in the first half of 2027, which would break Apple’s usual September release cycle that has been consistent since the iPhone 5.

Multiple Devices Expected

In addition to the iPhone 20, Apple may introduce the iPhone 18e in 2027. This device is expected to target the more affordable segment rather than the premium lineup. The full iPhone 20 series is rumoured to include the iPhone 20 Air, iPhone 20 Pro, and iPhone 20 Pro Max. The second-generation iPhone Fold could also make its debut around the same time, following the launch of the first foldable iPhone in 2026.

Industry reports suggest that Apple may discontinue the standard iPhone 18 model in 2026. The company is expected to focus on the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, the next iPhone Air, and the upcoming foldable device.

It is important to note that these details come from early leaks, and Apple’s official announcements may differ. The next major Apple hardware event is expected in September 2026, which could offer a clearer picture of the company’s launch strategy. Some earlier leaks also suggested that Apple might adopt a split release plan, with the iPhone 18 launching separately in 2027. If confirmed, the iPhone 20 launch would mark a milestone for Apple, which could link the device’s release with two decades of iPhone evolution and innovation.