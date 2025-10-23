OnePlus 15 5G mobile drops Hasselblad cameras but there’s an ‘Oppo surprise’ now

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, and this time, the company is preparing a major change in its camera strategy. OnePlus has decided to move away from its collaboration with Hasselblad and will instead feature Oppo’s new LUMO imaging system. The announcement was made by OnePlus China President Li Jie, who described the move as the start of a new phase in the brand’s mobile imaging journey. OnePlus 15 will debut with Oppo’s new LUMO imaging system, ending its partnership with Hasselblad.

Li shared the update on social media, stating that the OnePlus 15 would be the company’s most photography-driven device yet. He emphasised that the upcoming phone will showcase the results of years of in-house camera research and the combined technology expertise of the Oppo Group.

Oppo’s LUMO Imaging System

The LUMO imaging platform represents Oppo’s latest step in advancing smartphone camera technology. According to Li, it focuses on improving the way light, colour, and depth are processed to produce realistic images. The system is designed to deliver balanced photos with accurate tones and improved exposure across different lighting conditions.

Even though OnePlus has ended its partnership with Hasselblad, the upcoming device will retain some elements that users associate with that collaboration. The OnePlus 15 will continue to offer features like Master Mode, colour calibration tuned to Hasselblad’s style, and the familiar wide cinematic aspect ratio that has been a part of the brand’s recent camera lineup.

OnePlus 15: Camera Configuration

Industry reports suggest that the OnePlus 15 will include a triple-camera setup featuring three 50MP sensors. The main camera is expected to use the Sony LYT-700 sensor with optical image stabilisation, accompanied by a 50MP OmniVision OV50D ultra-wide lens and a 50MP Samsung JN5 periscope telephoto lens. The telephoto lens will reportedly support 3.5x optical zoom and an 85mm focal length. This feature is designed to improve portrait clarity and depth.

The device is also expected to support 4K video recording at 120 frames per second, Dolby Vision compatibility, and Pro XDR image processing for enhanced video and still quality.

OnePlus 15: Launch and Price (Expected)

The OnePlus 15 is expected to launch in India around November, with an estimated price of $1,260 (approximately Rs. 1,11,165) for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model. Although the final price may vary by region, it seems that OnePlus is positioning its next flagship smartphone as a premium device, which signals a strategic shift toward competing with other high-end brands.