Your old Apple Watch can now alert you about hypertension: Here’s how to set it up

Apple has expanded its hypertension notification feature in watchOS 26, making it available on select older Apple Watch models, not just the latest releases. Users can now receive alerts if their heart data indicates a pattern of elevated blood pressure. Let’s take a look at this guide to know compatible devices, requirements, and the setup process. Apple Watch can now alert you to possible high blood pressure with watchOS 26 hypertension notifications.(Apple)

Compatible Devices and Requirements

The hypertension alert feature in watchOS 26 works on:

Apple Watch Series 11, 10, and 9

Apple Watch Ultra 3 and 2

You also need an iPhone 11 or later running iOS 26. Additional requirements include:

Wrist Detection is enabled on your Apple Watch

Age 22 or older, not pregnant, and no prior diagnosis of hypertension

Apple asks users to confirm these details during the setup process.

How to Enable Hypertension Notifications

After meeting all requirements, follow these steps to activate the feature:

Open the Health app on your iPhone.

Tap your profile icon in the upper corner.

Select Health Checklist under Features.

Tap Hypertension Notifications.

Confirm your age and medical history, then tap Continue.

Follow the on-screen prompts to understand how the notifications work.

Tap Done to complete the setup.

How It Works

Hypertension notifications do not start immediately. Apple Watch requires 30 days to gather initial heart data before detecting any patterns. Using the optical heart sensor, the watch evaluates your readings over this period and alerts you if it identifies signs of potential hypertension.

This feature allows Apple Watch users to monitor blood pressure trends and receive timely notifications based on long-term data rather than single measurements.