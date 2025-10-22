OnePlus 15, Vivo X300 Pro, Galaxy S26 Ultra and more: Flagship smartphones launching in coming months

As 2025 nears its end and 2026 is just around the corner, smartphone makers are gearing up for another round of tough competition. Leading brands are preparing next-generation devices with faster processors, bigger batteries, and upgraded cameras, all aimed at delivering better performance, richer display quality, and the best photography experience. Top flagship smartphones to watch for in 2026 for better camera, display, battery, and more.

Here is a look at some of the major flagship smartphones expected to make an impact in 2026.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy S26 Ultra earlier than usual, possibly by December 2025, with an official launch likely in January 2026. The device will continue the design language of its predecessor with flat edges and a 6.9-inch OLED display offering peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits.

Depending on the region, the smartphone will use either the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or the Exynos 2600 processor. It is expected to come with up to 12 GB of RAM and run on One UI 8 based on Android 16. The device is likely to feature a 200 MP main camera, a 50 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 200 MP telephoto sensor, along with a 12 MP front camera. Improvements in the camera system may include a larger Sony sensor and variable aperture support.

With an expected starting price of around Rs. 1,14,140, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to attract buyers seeking top-tier performance and versatile camera capabilities.

Vivo X300 Pro 5G

The Vivo X300 Pro 5G will continue the company’s emphasis on imaging technology and battery innovation. The device will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 chipset, designed to handle heavy workloads efficiently. Its BOE Q10+ LTPO OLED screen supports a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution, which aims to balance performance for both multimedia and gaming users.

The Vivo X300 Pro will feature a Zeiss co-engineered triple-camera setup, including a 50 MP Sony LYT-828 main sensor with optical image stabilization, a 50 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 200 MP periscope telephoto lens. It will also likely feature a 50 MP camera on the front with autofocus support.

Under the hood, the device is expected to house a 6,510 mAh silicon-carbon battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support. The global release is expected on October 30, with an Indian launch anticipated in November 2025.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, which debuted with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, is designed to offer both power and utility. The model features a dual-display system, including a rear LTPO panel that extends its usability. The front panel offers smooth visuals for entertainment and gaming.

For photography, the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max includes Leica-tuned triple 50 MP lenses covering main, ultra-wide, and periscope telephoto. The device houses a 7,500 mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support. It runs on Android 16 with Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3 interface.

With an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, the 17 Pro Max targets users who want innovative hardware without compromising durability.

OnePlus 15

This year, the OnePlus 15 is expected to focus on display and performance optimisation. The device will feature a 6.78-inch BOE X3 AMOLED screen with a 165 Hz refresh rate, which aims to deliver high responsiveness for gaming and multimedia applications. Under the hood, the device is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and will pack a 7,300 mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

For photography, the device may include three 50 MP sensors (main, ultra-wide, and telephoto). While it may not match the photographic output of the Vivo X300 Pro or OPPO’s Find X9 Pro, the OnePlus 15 will appeal to users seeking speed, efficient power use, and smooth display performance at a relatively balanced price point.

The OnePlus 15 will launch in China next week and is expected to reach the Indian market by December 2025 or early January 2026.