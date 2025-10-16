Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra key features and price tipped online ahead of launch: Here’s what to expect

Samsung is preparing to unveil its next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, with industry reports suggesting that it could launch in January 2026. Ahead of the official announcement, pricing details and key specifications have surfaced online, which suggest that the upcoming device may cost around Rs. 1,59,990 in India. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will reportedly debut alongside other models in the lineup, including the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Plus. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is set to launch soon, along with the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Plus.(HT Tech )

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G is expected to arrive with several performance-focused upgrades. Industry sources suggest that the smartphone may feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor built on a 3nm process. This chipset could enable faster and more efficient performance across tasks. In terms of power, the device is rumoured to include a 5,500mAh battery with up to 60W wired fast charging support. These enhancements could help reduce charging time and extend battery backup compared to previous Galaxy Ultra models.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 review: Flagship features in a handful package

The upcoming model may also introduce notable design changes. Leaked renders suggest that Samsung could shift from its signature floating camera setup to a pill-shaped camera island design. This new layout, similar to what has been seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, is expected to provide a refreshed visual identity for the series.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review: Almost the perfect Android flagship

If Samsung follows its established release pattern, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to be launched alongside its companion models early next year. While the pricing details are yet to be confirmed, early estimates place the Ultra model at around ₹1,59,990 in India.

Reports also suggest that Samsung plans to reintroduce the Plus variant to its flagship lineup, which may offer more options to consumers. However, much of the interest remains focused on the Ultra model, given its expected improvements in battery performance, processor power, and camera design.

Also read: iPhone 16e quick review: Compact but powerful contender

Additionally, the device could bring faster charging technology, likely upgrading from the existing 45W limit to 65W. This improvement would make the device more efficient for daily use.