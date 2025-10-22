Realme GT 8 Pro vs Realme GT 7 Pro: Design, performance, camera, and price compared

Realme GT 8 Pro vs GT 7 Pro: Realme has recently launched its flagship smartphone line-up, the Realme GT 8 Pro, alongside the GT 8 in China. The Realme GT 8 Pro comes equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and an R1 X graphics chip, backed by a 7,000mAh battery. The device features a 2K OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and carries IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings for water and dust resistance. Realme GT 8 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and 200MP camera launched. (Realme)

Here’s how the latest Realme GT 8 Pro compares with last year’s GT 7 Pro in terms of design, display, performance, camera, battery, and price.

Realme GT 8 Pro vs GT 7 Pro: Design and Display

The Realme GT 8 Pro introduces a new mechanical assembly design with detachable and replaceable Deco modules. Users can choose from multiple styles, including Functional Robot, Classic Round Deco, Square Deco, and a Transparent Rubik’s Cube, offering different visual styles for the rear camera module.

The Realme GT 7 Pro, on the other hand, has a traditional glass back and a slim profile. It comes in Mars Orange and Galaxy Grey and features a square camera module with three sensors and an LED flash. The frame extends slightly from the side, and the Hyperimage branding adds a distinct touch.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro Max vs OnePlus 13: Display, performance, camera and battery compared

Display-wise, the Realme GT 8 Pro features a 6.7-inch Sky Dome OLED panel with a 2K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and advanced touch sampling (3200Hz instantaneous and 360Hz four-finger). It uses Q10 + BOE custom luminous materials to reach up to 7,000 nits peak brightness for better outdoor visibility.

In contrast, the Realme GT 7 Pro sports a 6.78-inch OLED Plus display with 2780x1264 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers adaptive tone, eye comfort, and colour customization for a more personalized viewing experience.

Realme GT 8 Pro vs GT 7 Pro: Performance

The Realme GT 8 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage. It has a 7,000mm² cooling system that covers more heat sources than previous models. Its R1 graphics chip supports super-frame and super-resolution for over 100 games, allowing high frame rates in popular titles.

Meanwhile, the Realme GT 7 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with up to 16GB RAM. It supports AI Gaming Super Resolution to increase game resolution and AI Gaming Super Frame for higher frame rates in selected games like Free Fire, BGMI, and Honor of Kings.

Also read: OnePlus 15 vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Which phone will offer more value in 2026?

Realme GT 8 Pro vs GT 7 Pro: Camera Setup

The Realme GT 8 Pro carries a triple-camera system with a 50MP Ricoh GR primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 200MP telephoto sensor with up to 120x digital zoom. A 32MP front camera handles selfies and video calls. Realme partnered with Ricoh to introduce a dedicated “Ricoh GR Mode,” replicating the experience of Ricoh GR cameras.

In comparison, the GT 7 Pro also has three rear cameras: a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto, and an 8MP ultrawide lens. A 16MP front camera handles selfies and video calls.

Realme GT 8 Pro vs GT 7 Pro: Battery and Charging

The Realme GT 8 Pro houses a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support, which claims to reach 50% charge in just 15 minutes.

On the other hand, the Realme GT 7 Pro comes with a 5,800mAh battery and 120W fast charging, which claims to give a full charge in about 30 minutes.

Also read: Apple M5 MacBook Pro vs M4 MacBook Pro: What’s new and what remains the same

Realme GT 8 Pro vs GT 7 Pro: Price Comparison

The Realme GT 8 Pro starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Higher-end versions range from CNY 4,299 to CNY 4,699 (approximately Rs. 53,000–58,000) depending on RAM and storage.

In contrast, the Realme GT 7 Pro is priced at Rs. 59,999 for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and Rs. 65,999 for 16GB RAM + 512GB storage. Launch offers reduce these prices to Rs. 56,999 and Rs. 62,999, respectively.

Final Thoughts

The Realme GT 8 Pro offers upgraded hardware, a larger battery, a higher-resolution display, and a new camera partnership with Ricoh, while the GT 7 Pro remains a capable device with a slightly smaller battery and an older chipset.

If you’re seeking higher display quality, longer battery life, and advanced photography options may prefer the GT 8 Pro, whereas the GT 7 Pro remains competitive for gaming and general use at slightly lower pricing.