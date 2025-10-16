Apple M5 MacBook Pro vs M4 MacBook Pro: What’s new and what remains the same

Apple has recently introduced its new 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by its M5 chip, which aims to push the next phase of on-device AI performance. The latest model follows last year’s M4 MacBook Pro, which set the stage for Apple’s transition toward AI-focused computing. But how much has actually changed between the two models, and is it worth upgrading? Here’s a detailed specs and features comparison to know how the M5 MacBook Pro compares with the M4 model. Apple M5 MacBook Pro vs M4 MacBook Pro: Design, display, processor and price compared. (Apple)

Apple M5 MacBook Pro vs M4 MacBook Pro: Design and Build

Apple has retained the familiar design that has defined its recent MacBook Pro lineup. Both the M4 and M5 MacBook Pro models share the same aluminum body, measuring 12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches and weighing 1.54 kilograms. There are no differences in dimensions, finish, or structure. The Space Black and Silver colour options also continue unchanged from the previous year.

In short, the M5 MacBook Pro mirrors the M4 in design and form factor. Apple appears to have focused on internal upgrades rather than making visual alterations.

Apple M5 MacBook Pro vs M4 MacBook Pro: Display Features

Both models come with a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with a resolution of 3024 x 1964 pixels and a pixel density of 254 ppi. The mini-LED backlighting remains, ensuring deep contrast ratios and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness in HDR mode. The screen supports ProMotion with adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz, Wide Color (P3) gamut, and True Tone technology.

The display specifications are identical across both versions, though the M4 introduced a Nano-texture glass option to reduce glare, something that continues with the M5. External display support also remains consistent, with both models handling two 6K displays via Thunderbolt or up to 8K over HDMI.

Apple M5 MacBook Pro vs M4 MacBook Pro: Performance and AI Capabilities

The biggest change comes under the hood. The M4 chip featured a 10-core CPU - four performance and six efficiency cores, along with a 10-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine.

The M5 continues the same configuration but includes a Neural Accelerator within each GPU core. This design aims to boost on-device AI performance, enabling faster handling of machine learning workloads.

Apple claims the M5 delivers up to 3.5 times faster AI performance and 1.6 times faster graphics compared to the M4. The M5 also offers improved multi-threaded CPU performance, roughly 20% faster in practical benchmarks, and higher memory bandwidth, increasing from 120GB/s in the M4 to 153GB/s.

Apple M5 MacBook Pro vs M4 MacBook Pro: Camera and Audio Setup

Both laptops feature a 12MP Center Stage camera housed in the display notch, which offers automatic reframing during video calls. The output remains at 1080p with improvements supported by Apple’s image signal processor.

On the other hand, the audio setup is unchanged: a six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers and Spatial Audio support for Dolby Atmos playback. A three-microphone array continues to provide clear sound pickup for calls and recordings. Users can still connect high-impedance headphones through the 3.5mm jack, maintaining compatibility with professional audio gear.

Apple M5 MacBook Pro vs M4 MacBook Pro: Storage, Ports, and Battery

The base configuration for both the M4 and M5 models includes 16GB of unified memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The MacBook M5, however, adds a 4TB storage option for users who need more local capacity.

Connectivity options also remain unchanged - three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, an SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 charging, and a headphone jack. Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, consistent across both models.

Furthermore, the battery capacity also remains the same, with a 72.4-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery offering up to 24 hours of video playback or 16 hours of web use.

Apple M5 MacBook Pro vs M4 MacBook Pro: Price and Availability

The M5 MacBook Pro is priced at Rs. 1,69,900 for the base model, while students can purchase it for Rs. 1,59,999. In comparison, the M4 MacBook Pro launched at Rs. 1,99,900, which makes the M5 MacBook Pro a more affordable entry point for the new generation.

Final Thoughts

The M5 MacBook Pro maintains the same design and features but delivers a stronger focus on AI-driven performance. For users seeking faster processing and local AI handling, the M5 brings clear value. However, those satisfied with their M4 model may not find enough external or design changes to justify an upgrade this year.