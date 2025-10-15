Apple iPad Pro M5 launched with big boost in AI power, price starts at..

Apple iPad Pro M5 is official, powered by the brand-new M5 series chipset. The successor to last year’s iPad Pro M4, the M5 delivers significantly improved performance, offering 3.5 times the AI capabilities of the M4 and 5.6 times faster performance than the iPad Pro with M1. The tablet also introduces the N1 wireless networking chip, enabling Wi-Fi 7, alongside the C1X modem for enhanced cellular connectivity. Available in 11-inch and 13-inch models, both feature the Ultra Retina XDR display. Here is everything you need to know about the iPad Pro with the M5 chip. iPad Pro M5 starts at the same price as last year.(Apple)

iPad Pro M5 Features, Price in India and Availability

The iPad Pro M5 is already available for pre-order on the Apple Store in India. It will be available directly from Apple’s website, Apple’s offline stores such as Apple BKC, the new Apple Hebbal Store in Bengaluru, Apple Koregaon Park in Pune, and Apple Saket in New Delhi, as well as Apple-authorised resellers starting 22 October.

It comes in two sizes: 11-inch and 13-inch, with storage options ranging from 256GB to 2TB. The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at ₹99,900 for the Wi-Fi model and ₹1,19,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant. The 13-inch model starts at ₹1,29,900 for Wi-Fi and ₹1,49,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant. Notably, this the same price as last years' M4 model.

For those purchasing under the education programme, the 11-inch model starts at ₹89,900, while the 13-inch model starts at ₹1,09,900.

If you already own an Apple Pencil Pro, it will continue to work with the iPad Pro M5. The Apple Pencil Pro is also available separately for ₹11,900.

iPad Pro M5 Specifications and Features

The iPad Pro with M5 is 3.5 times faster than the iPad Pro M4 in terms of AI performance and 5.6 times faster than the iPad Pro with the M1 chip. It is ideal for workloads such as diffusion-based image generation and apps like DrawThings. There is also a new 16-core neural engine, which improves efficiency for on-device AI, particularly for apps using Apple’s foundation AI models and Apple Intelligence features like Image Playground 3.

The CPU features a 10-core design, with 4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores. Apple claims that this chip delivers six times faster video transcoding performance in Final Cut Pro for iPad compared to the iPad Pro with M1, and 1.2 times faster than the iPad Pro with M4. It also provides four times faster AI image generation in DrawThings for iPad compared to the M1, and up to twice as fast as the M4.

In DaVinci Resolve for iPad, it achieves 3.7 times faster AI video scaling than the M1 and up to 2.3 times faster than the M4. The new iPad Pro also supports the third-generation ray tracing engine for faster 3D rendering.

Apple also states that the new model offers much faster memory bandwidth and storage, enabling improved multitasking. Specifically, it has 150 Gbps of unified memory bandwidth, a 30% increase over the previous generation, and up to twice the storage read and write speeds. It offers 12 GB of unified memory, 50% more than before.

The 11-inch and 13-inch models feature the Ultra Retina XDR display, an OLED panel supporting ProMotion and TrueTone. It delivers 1,000 nits of full-screen brightness for both SDR and HDR content, with a peak HDR brightness of 1,600 nits. The nano-textured display is also available for reduced reflections.

Apple has also introduced the C1X cellular modem, which improves cellular data performance by 50% in the cellular models, and the Apple N1 chip, a new wireless networking chip enabling Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread.

