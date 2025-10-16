Apple Vision Pro headset gets a performance upgrade with M5 chip: All details

Apple has announced an upgraded version of the Vision Pro headset with a new processor, and a Knit Band for a comfortable fit. This upgrade brings faster performance and longer battery life in comparison to the M2 chip. While Apple does not call the upgraded Vision Pro a “new-generation” model, it could still cause a major difference in usage in comparison to the previous version. With the new M5 chip, Vision Pro could deliver smoother overall performance, AI experiences, sharper details, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the new M5-powered Apple Vision Pro. Here’s everything new announced for the M5 Apple Vision Pro. (Apple)

M5 Apple Vision Pro: What’s new?

With the updated version, the Apple Vision Pro gets the new M5 chip as the MacBook Pro and iPad Pro. The processor is built on a 3-nanometer process, and consists of a 10-core CPU, next-generation 10-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine for AI performance, which is said to be 50% faster. The new processor also claims to offer 10 percent more pixels on the custom micro-OLED displays. This may result in improved visual and image quality.

Alongside the M5 chip, the Vision Pro also works on a new R1 chip that handles real-time data from 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones. Hence, Vision Pro will have a greater understanding of surroundings, head and eye movements, sound and motion interpretation, and more to create a real-time view of the world.

In addition to upgraded performance, the Vision Pro also gets a higher refresh rate of up to 120Hz, bringing a smooth experience and reduced motion blur. Apple has also upgraded the battery life with up to 2.5 hours of general use and up to 3 hours of video playback. Lastly, it has a new Dual Knit Band for a comfortable fit. Buyers can also pick from three size options: small, medium, and large. The Apple Vision Pro with M5 chip will run on visionOS 26.

The M5 Apple Vision Pro will come at a starting price of $3,499 in the US. However, the headset is not currently available for purchase in India.