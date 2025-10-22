OnePlus 13 price hits record low on Flipkart ahead of OnePlus 15 launch: Check how to grab the deal

Looking to grab a flagship smartphone at a lower price? Flipkart is offering a significant price cut on the OnePlus 13, making it one of the most affordable flagship devices currently available. The timing is strategic, just ahead of the OnePlus 15 launch, giving buyers a chance to get a high-end device at a reduced price. OnePlus 13 is now available at a huge discount on Flipkart ahead of the OnePlus 15 launch. (OnePlus )

OnePlus 13 Price Drop on Flipkart

The OnePlus 13 is now listed for under Rs. 61,777 on Flipkart, down from its original launch price of Rs. 72,999. Its current price drop makes it an attractive option for buyers who want a capable smartphone without waiting for the latest model.

Flipkart is also offering additional ways to save more. Customers using select bank cards such as Flipkart’s Axis Bank or SBI cards can claim an extra 5 percent cashback, which will further reduce the overall price to Rs. 60,777. You can also select EMI options, which start at Rs. 2,166 per month, making the purchase more accessible for those who prefer installment plans.

Additionally, Flipkart is also offering trade-in offers of up to ₹39,650 discounts on exchanging old smartphones, but the effective price will depend on the model and condition of the device. Buyers can also opt for add-ons like an extended warranty for extra protection.

OnePlus 13: Worth Buying?

The OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+, which claims to deliver bright visuals up to 4,500 nits. For photography, the device includes a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide lens. For selfies and video calls, it has a 32MP camera on the front.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 13 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. The device houses a 6,000 mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

With the OnePlus 15 on the horizon, the OnePlus 13 price cut offers a timely opportunity for those who want flagship features at a reduced cost.