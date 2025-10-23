5 reasons why I’m actually excited for the OnePlus 15 launch

OnePlus has started to tease its flagship smartphone launch, the OnePlus 15, in India. The official announcement is expected to take place next month, as the microsite has gone live on the e-commerce platform. Now, as we wait for an official debut, several leaks around the OnePlus 15 have started to circulate, giving us an early glimpse. Whereas, OnePlus has also confirmed the smartphone's design and the sand storm colour variant, which looks quite premium in the shared images. But, there are a few tweaks and upgrades, which make me excited about other flagships which are already available in the market.

From bigger battery to improved VC cooling system, here why the OnePlus 15 could be the best flagship.(OnePlus)