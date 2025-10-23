5 reasons why I’m actually excited for the OnePlus 15 launch
Published on: Oct 23, 2025 09:23 am IST
OnePlus 15 is expected to launch in November, in India. Here are 5 reasons why the smartphone makes more sense in the flagship segment.
OnePlus has started to tease its flagship smartphone launch, the OnePlus 15, in India. The official announcement is expected to take place next month, as the microsite has gone live on the e-commerce platform. Now, as we wait for an official debut, several leaks around the OnePlus 15 have started to circulate, giving us an early glimpse. Whereas, OnePlus has also confirmed the smartphone's design and the sand storm colour variant, which looks quite premium in the shared images. But, there are a few tweaks and upgrades, which make me excited about other flagships which are already available in the market.
5 reasons why OnePlus 15 makes more sense
- Bigger battery: The OnePlus 15 is expected to be backed by a 7,300mAh battery, which has a significantly higher battery capacity than current flagship phones from Apple, Samsung, and Google. Therefore, we can expect longer battery life. In addition, it is rumoured to support 120W fast charging, providing a faster charging speed.
- Powerful and more efficient: The OnePlus 15 is confirmed to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which is said to be the fastest and most powerful processor in the market. However, several smartphones, including iQOO 15 and Galaxy S26 Ultra, could power the same chipset.
- Improved display: The OnePlus 15 is expected to feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display, which is said to be co-developed by BOE. This display is expected to offer a higher refresh rate of up to 165Hz, up from the 120Hz display on the OnePlus 13. In addition, rumours suggest that it may have slimmer bezels at just 1.15mm, giving a larger screen area. Therefore, we can expect optimised gaming and touch response.
- Refined camera performance: OnePlus 15 is rumoured to feature a 50MP triple camera setup that is said to include a telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. Given the impressive cameras on the OnePlus 13, I am quite excited to test the cameras on the upcoming OnePlus 15 model
- New cooling system: OnePlus 15 is expected to include a new VC cooling system. Reportedly, the company is calling it “Glacier Cooling System”, which could include a larger vapour chamber with a double-layer capillary structure and Glacier Supercritical Aerogel, which could help maintain the temperature.
