Budget of 15,000? Here are 5 premium headphones worth checking out

If you think good sound comes at a high price, think again. The audio market today offers a wide range of headphones that pack premium features without straining your wallet. Whether you enjoy long gaming sessions, immersive music, or just quality sound for calls, a budget of under Rs. 15,000 can still get you high-performing headphones with impressive features like active noise cancellation, long battery life, and wireless connectivity. Check out these five headphones under Rs. 15,000 for an immersive sound experience.(Pexles)

Here’s a look at five premium-quality headphones under Rs. 15,000.

1. Sony WH-CH720N

Sony’s WH-CH720N wireless headphones come equipped with active noise cancellation and a lightweight design for long listening hours. They claim to offer up to 50 hours of battery life and quick charging that provides one hour of playback in just three minutes. With dual Bluetooth connectivity, you can pair two devices simultaneously. The adaptive sound control adjusts audio based on your surroundings, enhancing the listening experience. These headphones are now available on Amazon for Rs. 7,990.

2. Marshall Major IV

Marshall’s Major IV delivers its iconic sound through custom-tuned dynamic drivers for deep bass and clear mids. The headphones support wireless charging (accessory sold separately) and feature a fast wired charging option that gives 15 hours of playtime with just 15 minutes of charge. A multi-directional control knob simplifies managing music and calls. The Major IV is currently priced at Rs. 12,999.

3. JBL Tune 760NC

JBL’s Tune 760NC comes equipped with active noise cancellation and hands-free voice control at a lower cost. It offers 35 hours of playtime and multi-device connectivity, making it suitable for daily work or travel. This model is ideal for users seeking a balance between performance and value. Available on Amazon for Rs. 3,999.

4. Boat Nirvanaa 751 ANC

Boat Nirvanaa 751 ANC offers hybrid active noise cancellation and a long battery life of up to 65 hours. It features Qualcomm cVc technology for clearer voice calls and a comfortable over-ear design for extended use. This model is designed for users who need durable performance throughout the day.

5. Noise Airwave Max 5

Noise Airwave Max 5 delivers adaptive hybrid ANC that filters up to 50dB of ambient sound, according to the company. It supports both work and leisure thanks to its 80-hour playtime and dual-device connectivity. Its HFA Tech ensures balanced audio for music and calls. Noise Airwave Max 5 over-the-ear wireless headphones are priced at Rs. 4,999 on Amazon.