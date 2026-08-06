Karnal DC launches career counselling programme

Karnal deputy commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma on Wednesday launched “My Future - My Decision” career counselling programme for the education department at the Government Girls Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School. Under this initiative, administrative officers will visit every government school in the district to directly interact with students and provide guidance regarding career options, competitive exams, and future prospects. Sharma, who is also the brainchild behind the project, also released the career counselling magazine “Mera Bhavishya - Mera Nirnay”, which has been made available in all schools in the district. Karnal deputy commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma on Wednesday launched “My Future - My Decision” career counselling program for the education department at the Government Girls Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School. (HT Photo)

ADC Rahul Raiya, DEO Rohtash Sharma and CMGGA Shruti Mitra were also present. The DC interacted directly with students from classes 9th to 12th, answering their career-related questions and motivating them to move forward with dedication to their goals.

The DC offered his advice to students on preparing for competitive exams and said, “School textbooks provide a strong foundation. School and graduate studies are crucial for preparing for competitive exams like the civil service. One must regularly read newspapers to further improve their general knowledge.”

Raiya said that tenth grade is a crucial stage in a student’s life and it is during this time that the right direction for their career is determined, so one should choose subjects and career paths based on their interests and abilities.

Mishra urged students not to choose a career under any social or family pressure, but according to one’s interests, abilities, and convenience will provide long-term success and satisfaction.