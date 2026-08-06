Pune’s drinking water dams fill to 100% capacity after wet July

Pune’s drinking water security received a major boost on Wednesday as the four reservoirs of the Khadakwasla dam complex, which supply water to the city, remained at 100% live storage following an exceptionally wet July. With Bhama Askhed also nearing full capacity and rainfall expected to continue in the western ghats over the next 24 hours, irrigation department officials said that the city has comfortable water reserves for the coming months. According to the irrigation department’s evening gauge report, the Khadakwasla dam complex – comprising Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar – held its full live storage of 29.15 TMC. (HT)

According to the irrigation department’s evening gauge report, the Khadakwasla dam complex – comprising Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar – held its full live storage of 29.15 TMC compared to 25.92 TMC (88.93%) on the corresponding day last year.

The reservoirs continue to receive steady inflows despite a decline in rainfall intensity over the past few days. The combined inflow into the four dams stood at 503 mcft on Wednesday; while regulated releases through spillways, powerhouses and canals continued to maintain safe reservoir levels.

Bhama Askhed, another key drinking water source for Pune district, reached 98.66% live storage Wednesday morning. Whereas Pavana dam, the principal drinking water source for Pimpri-Chinchwad, stood at 97.14% capacity. Healthy water storage levels are the result of exceptionally heavy rainfall in the catchment areas this monsoon.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the ghat sections of Mulshi and Maval tehsils have received among the highest rainfall in the state. Bhira has recorded the highest seasonal rainfall in Pune district at 7,773 mm; followed by Tamhini at 7,039 mm. Within the Khadakwasla catchment, Temghar has received 2,730 mm rainfall this season; followed by Panshet (1,995 mm); Varasgaon (1,884 mm); and Khadakwasla (680 mm).

Kiran Deshmukh, executive engineer of the Khadakwasla dam division, said that the spillway discharge from Khadakwasla dam has been increased to 13,981 cusecs at 11.30 am on Wednesday following sustained inflows. He said that the discharge could be increased or decreased depending on rainfall and inflows, and urged citizens to stay away from the Mutha riverbed. Authorities have also been directed to alert those staying in low-lying areas.

S D Sanap, senior meteorologist at IMD Pune, said that moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in the ghat sections over the next 24 hours, prompting an orange alert for Thursday. “Rainfall activity is expected to reduce thereafter and the alert has been downgraded to yellow for August 7. At present, no significant weather warning has been issued beyond that,” he said.

Elsewhere in the state, Jayakwadi (Nathsagar) dam crossed 93.49% live storage, while Ujani dam held 98.79%. With inflows receding, the irrigation department reduced the spillway discharge from Ujani from 60,000 cusecs to 50,000 cusecs Wednesday evening.

Officials said that reservoir operations across the Krishna and Godavari basins will continue to be regulated based on rainfall forecasts, inflows and downstream river conditions.