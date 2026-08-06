IIRF 2026 rankings: PGIMS Rohtak ranked among India’s top 5 medical colleges

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, has been ranked among the top five medical colleges in India in the International Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) India Rankings, 2026, marking a major milestone for Haryana’s premier medical institution. The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, has been ranked among the top five medical colleges in India in the International Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) India Rankings, 2026, marking a major milestone for Haryana’s premier medical institution. (File)

According to the latest rankings, PGIMS secured the 5th position nationally, besides emerging as the highest-ranked medical college in Haryana.

Announcing the achievement, vice-chancellor of Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, Dr HK Aggarwal said the recognition reflected the institute’s commitment to quality medical education, patient care and research.

“This ranking is the result of the dedication and hard work of the entire PGIMS family. Our focus has been on strengthening infrastructure, expanding super-specialty services and promoting research while ensuring quality healthcare for the community,” he said, adding that the institute now aims at securing a place among the country’s top three medical colleges.

PGIMS also performed strongly across allied health disciplines. The Dental College ranked sixth nationally and first in Haryana, the College of Physiotherapy secured the fourth position in the country and topped the state, while the College of Pharmacy ranked ninth nationally and first in Haryana. The institute was placed among the top four institutions in North India in medical, dental, physiotherapy and pharmacy.

Registrar Dr Roop Singh attributed the achievement to transparent administration, timely academic processes and adherence to National Medical Commission standards. He said investments in simulation labs, skill laboratories, research and a modern curriculum had helped improve academic outcomes.

Executive director and dean, PGIMS, Dr Ashok Chauhan said the institute’s advanced medical facilities, including a trauma centre, state-of-the-art equipment and round-the-clock emergency services, attract patients not only from Haryana but also neighbouring Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi-NCR.

Dean (academic affairs) Dr MG Vashisht congratulated the faculty and principles of the constituent colleges for the achievement.