Perplexity TV app: Your Samsung TV can now answer questions in real time for free - Here’s how

Samsung has introduced the Perplexity TV app for its 2025 smart TVs, bringing generative AI technology directly to the television screen. This is the first time Perplexity AI is available on a TV platform. The app works via Samsung’s Vision AI Companion, which allows users to ask questions and receive answers without needing another device. It delivers real-time responses sourced from credible references, which offer an interactive experience designed for TV screens. Samsung has launched the Perplexity TV app on 2025 smart TVs for AI-powered answers.(Pexels)

How the Perplexity TV App Works

To start using the app, users can open it from the Apps tab or access it through the ‘Vision AI Companion’ using the AI button. After opening, the app requires users to read and accept its terms and conditions. Users who want to use voice commands must grant microphone access.

The app supports multiple input methods. Users can type queries using the on-screen keyboard, a connected USB keyboard, or speak directly using the remote’s voice button. Once a question is entered, such as “Who directed the latest Avengers movie?” or “Recommend Halloween films,” Perplexity searches verified sources and presents answers in real time. Answers appear as glanceable cards optimised for television, including summaries, sources, and suggested follow-ups.

Users can refine their search by selecting follow-up questions on-screen, asking additional questions, or requesting more detailed information. The app also allows interaction with links, launching related apps or streaming services, and saving content for later, depending on app support. An active internet connection is required for the app to deliver real-time results.

In a blog post, Ryan Foutty, Perplexity's vice president of business, stated that "curiosity can strike at any time" and highlighted the app's goal of connecting traditional search with modern AI interfaces.

Perplexity TV App: Availability and Launch Offer

The Perplexity TV App is currently available on all 2025 Samsung smart TVs. Samsung plans to extend availability to 2023 and 2024 TV models through a software update later this year. As a launch promotion, users can claim a free 12-month subscription to Perplexity Pro by scanning the QR code displayed on the TV app.

Samsung TV users now have access to AI-driven answers and interactive research features directly on their TVs. However, voice commands require microphone access, and users should verify information, as with all generative AI tools.