New rule: You may no longer be allowed to board flights with power banks…

India’s aviation regulator is preparing to issue fresh guidelines on carrying power banks during air travel following several recent incidents involving smoke and fire inside aircraft cabins. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is reviewing global aviation practices and technical reports before finalising new rules aimed at improving in-flight safety. India plans new rules for carrying power banks on flights after recent battery fire incidents on board aircraft.(REUTERS)

The move comes after multiple cases of lithium-ion battery malfunctions onboard. In one incident at Delhi airport, a passenger’s device on an IndiGo flight caught fire while the aircraft was taxiing. Another event occurred on a Dimapur-bound IndiGo flight when smoke was reported from a power bank. Similar cases abroad, such as an Air China flight’s diversion due to a battery-related issue, have prompted Indian authorities to reassess existing safety measures.

What Other Airlines Are Doing

Globally, several airlines have already implemented strict guidelines to manage battery-related risks. Emirates, since October 1, has disallowed passengers from charging or using power banks during flights. Travellers are allowed to carry only one unit under 100 watt-hours (Wh), which must remain switched off throughout the journey. Singapore Airlines has also enforced limits on in-flight charging and requires passengers to keep power banks either in seat pockets or under-seat luggage rather than in overhead bins.

In India, the DGCA is examining similar measures. Officials involved in the process said the upcoming guidelines could include clear limits on the number of power banks allowed per passenger, mandatory display of capacity ratings, and specific placement instructions for storage during the flight. The regulator is also considering whether to prohibit using or charging these devices on board. The proposed rules will balance operational feasibility with safety considerations, given passengers’ heavy reliance on personal electronic devices.

Currently, Indian passengers are allowed to carry power banks only in hand or cabin baggage, not in checked-in luggage. Units exceeding 100Wh may need airline approval, while those above 160Wh are typically banned on passenger flights. Power banks should also be in good condition, clearly labelled, and protected from short circuits.

Lithium-ion batteries, which power most portable devices, pose potential fire hazards due to a process called thermal runaway, a condition where the battery overheats and releases heat uncontrollably, sometimes causing fire or explosion. Aviation authorities are therefore prioritising preventive measures to limit such risks in the confined space of an aircraft cabin.

The DGCA’s updated advisory is expected to outline comprehensive safety standards for passengers and airlines, which could ensure safer carriage and handling of power banks during air travel.