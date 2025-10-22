This new WhatsApp warning could prevent you from costly screen-sharing scams: Here’s how

Meta has introduced new safety updates for WhatsApp aimed at reducing online scams. One of the key features is a real-time warning system that alerts users when they attempt to share their screen during a video call with an unknown contact. This measure is designed to help people avoid being misled by scammers who often pose as bank officials or customer support agents. WhatsApp will now alert you before sharing your screen with unknown contacts.(Pexels)

New Alert to Prevent Screen-Sharing Scams

The new alert appears before users start screen sharing with unfamiliar numbers, reminding them to proceed only with trusted contacts. The update follows a rise in cases where scammers trick people into revealing private details, such as OTPs or banking credentials, during video calls. Meta said the warning aims to make users pause and think before sharing sensitive information.

Screen-sharing scams have become a common tactic used by fraudsters pretending to assist with account issues or service requests. Once granted access, they can view personal information displayed on the screen. Meta believes this proactive warning can reduce such cases by making users more cautious during video interactions.

Broader Safety Updates Across Meta platforms

Meta is also testing AI-based scam detection on Messenger. The system scans conversations from new or suspicious contacts, alerting users if the exchange appears risky. It can also suggest blocking or reporting accounts. This approach extends Meta’s ongoing efforts to use artificial intelligence for real-time protection on its platforms.

Additionally, Meta has rolled out Passkeys for WhatsApp, Messenger, and Facebook. These allow users to sign in securely using facial recognition, fingerprint, or a device PIN instead of passwords. The company has also strengthened its Security Checkup tools on Facebook and Instagram and enhanced Privacy Checkup options on WhatsApp.

Meta stated that scam networks operate across multiple regions. Recently, it disrupted about eight million accounts linked to scam operations in countries including Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, the UAE, and the Philippines. It also removed over 21,000 pages and accounts impersonating customer service teams.