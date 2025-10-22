BSNL ‘Samman Plan’ launched for senior citizens: Get 2GB data per day, unlimited calls and free SIM

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has rolled out a new annual plan called the Samman Plan, designed exclusively for senior citizens aged 60 and above. The plan, priced at ₹1,812, provides year-long mobile connectivity with daily data, unlimited calling, and other bundled benefits. BSNL has introduced a new annual plan for senior citizens at Rs. 1,812.(AI)

The state-run telecom operator has made the Samman Plan available for a limited time through its official website, the BSNL Self-care app, and authorised retail outlets. The offer will remain valid until November 18, 2025.

BSNL Samman Plan: Price and Benefits

Under the new Samman Plan, users will get 2GB of high-speed data every day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calling across all networks. The plan also includes a free SIM card for new customers joining BSNL. In addition to core benefits, subscribers will receive a six-month complimentary BiTV subscription at no additional cost, allowing them to access a variety of entertainment options.

The launch comes as part of BSNL’s ongoing efforts to expand its customer base and provide affordable connectivity options to different user segments. By introducing a plan aimed at senior citizens, the telecom provider seeks to offer long-term and convenient mobile services to older users who rely on stable network access.

Diwali Bonanza Plan for New Customers

Alongside the Samman Plan, BSNL has also introduced a special Diwali Bonanza offer. Under this festive promotion, new users can get a 4G plan for just ₹1. The plan includes 2GB of daily 4G data, 100 SMS per day, and free SIM activation after KYC verification. The ₹1 offer comes with a 30-day validity and is available until November 15. It aims to give first-time BSNL users an opportunity to experience the company’s upgraded 4G network.

BSNL is also offering additional festive discounts on select prepaid plans. Customers who recharge through the Self-care app or BSNL’s website can avail a 5% festive benefit on the Rs. 485 and ₹1,999 plans. Half of this benefit (2.5%) is provided as an instant discount, while the other half is contributed to social service projects. Moreover, those who gift a recharge to someone else will enable the recipient to receive an additional 2.5% discount on their plan.