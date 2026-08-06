Woman booked for assaulting, threatening Sangrur civil surgeon

Police on Wednesday booked a woman for allegedly insulting and threatening Sangrur civil surgeon Dr Amarjit Kaur inside her office. The accused was identified as Ritu Jain. (HT)

Sangrur deputy superintendent of police Dalbir Singh said an FIR has been registered and the matter is being investigated.

The woman identified as Ritu Jain has been booked under Section 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 356 (criminal defamation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to Kaur, Jain’s brother was admitted to Umeed Hospital after a road accident.

The woman had submitted a complaint through the deputy commissioner’s office, alleging medical negligence during his treatment.

“As per the rules, I constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the complaint. The complainant accused us of bias despite the inquiry process being underway,” Kaur said.

The dispute escalated on August 4, when the health department called both sides for a hearing.

“We recorded the statements of both parties, and listened to their grievances. She then sought the hospital’s official records on the spot. We informed her that we could not provide the records directly and advised her to obtain them from the hospital, while offering assistance if she faced any hurdles,” Kaur said.

Kaur said after the hearing concluded at around 3 pm, she was attending a scheduled video conference on maternal deaths in her office with around 20 to 25 other officials present.

“During the conference, Ritu Jain allegedly barged into my office and created a ruckus. She used abusive language and pushed me. She also went live on social media from outside my office,” Kaur said.

DSP Singh said besides the FIR, the police have also received a complaint from Umeed Hospital against the woman.

“Her brother is currently undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College, Ludhiana. Police are investigating the matter,” the DSP said.