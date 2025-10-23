Scrolling too long? YouTube’s latest feature knows when to stop you

YouTube has rolled out a new ‘Shorts Timer’ feature that allows users to manage how long they spend watching short videos on the app. The new feature lets viewers set daily time limits for watching Shorts, and once that limit is reached, the app automatically pauses the feed and shows a message indicating that the viewing limit for the day has been reached. YouTube has introduced a new ‘Shorts Timer’ feature that helps users set daily viewing limits. (Pexels)

The feature marks another step by YouTube toward promoting mindful viewing habits. Many users tend to scroll endlessly through short clips, often spending more time than they planned. The Shorts Timer aims to reduce this cycle by reminding users when to stop, which could help them balance screen time with other activities.

How It Will Help Users Manage Time Online

YouTube said the new feature supports its ongoing effort to encourage responsible digital habits. The company has already implemented options such as “Take a Break” reminders that prompt users after specific viewing durations of 15, 30, 60, or 90 minutes, and bedtime reminders that notify users when it’s time to rest. These existing prompts, however, can be easily dismissed or ignored, limiting their effectiveness.

The Shorts Timer, in contrast, introduces a firmer limit. When the set time expires, the app pauses the Shorts feed, effectively stopping users from scrolling further for the rest of the day unless they change the timer settings. This gives users direct control over how much time they wish to spend on the platform while discouraging continuous, unplanned usage.

Plans for Parental Control Support

Currently, the Shorts Timer functions only for the account holder who activates it. Parents cannot yet link or use the feature to manage their children’s viewing habits. However, YouTube has confirmed plans to expand the tool to include parental control integration later this year. Once that update is introduced, parents will be able to set daily limits for their children’s Shorts viewing, and the pause notification will not be dismissible.

How to Set Reminders on YouTube

Users can also activate the “Take a Break” reminder through the app by following these steps:

Open the YouTube app and tap the profile picture.

Go to Settings and select General.

Turn on Remind me to take a break and choose the preferred time limit.

The Shorts Timer is another addition to YouTube’s ongoing efforts to promote healthier screen habits and give users more control over how they interact with short-form video content.