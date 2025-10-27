iQOO 15 set to launch in India in November with new ‘Dynamic Glow’ interface - All details

iQOO is gearing up to bring its new flagship smartphone, the iQOO 15, to the Indian market soon. Recently, the company shared a teaser on its official social media account hinting at a November launch. The iQOO 15 has already gone on sale in China and is positioned to succeed the iQOO 13 series in India. It is expected to arrive with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and a redesigned user interface built on OriginOS 6, which introduces a new Dynamic Glow design. iQOO 15 is set to launch in India in November 2025 with advanced features and a new display.

iQOO 15: India Launch Timeline (Expected)

The company’s chief executive, Nipun Marya, posted a short teaser video on X, asking users to predict the launch date of the iQOO 15. The video featured a spinning wheel where the month “11” appeared, which suggests a November release. The wheel paused briefly on November 27, indicating that this could be the official launch date for the smartphone in India.

Also read: 4 Android 16 features you didn’t know your phone already has

OriginOS 6 to Bring a Dynamic Glow Interface

In a follow-up post, the company showcased its new OriginOS 6 interface, which will power the iQOO 15. The Android 16-based operating system introduces a Dynamic Glow design that focuses on smoother motion and refined visuals. The interface redesign extends to the home screen, lock screen, and app layout.

OriginOS 6 has already been introduced in China and takes inspiration from Apple’s Liquid Glass look. It uses circular icons and curved widgets to give the interface a clean and layered layout. The system adds new effects like real-time and progressive blur and stacked notifications for improved visual depth. A new feature called “Atomic Island,” modeled after Apple’s Dynamic Island, allows users to receive alerts and control tools such as the stopwatch and music playback directly from the top of the screen.

Also read: Xiaomi 17 vs iPhone 17: Design, performance, camera, battery, and price compared

iQOO 15: Key Specifications and Features (Expected)

While iQOO India has not yet confirmed the specifications, the Chinese variant offers a preview of what may come. The iQOO 15 features a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 AMOLED display with a 2K (1,440 × 3,168 pixels) resolution, up to a 144Hz refresh rate, and 508 ppi pixel density. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, paired with an Adreno 840 GPU. It includes up to 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage.

Also read: iQOO 13 vs iQOO 15: 5 Key upgrades expected in the next flagship device

For photography, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera system with a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 100x digital zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. It also features a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

Under the hood, the iQOO 15 houses a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless charging support. It measures 163.65×76.80×8.10mm and weighs around 221 grams.