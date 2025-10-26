4 Android 16 features you didn’t know your phone already has

Android users can now access several new tools designed to make daily phone use more practical and connected. The latest update, Android 16, brings features that work across devices, from Samsung and Google Pixel phones to other brands. The focus this year is on personalisation and ease of use, with updates that enhance messaging, media sharing, and security. These four Android 16 features could make your life more practical and easier.

AI-Powered Keyboard and Emoji Tools

Gboard, Android’s default keyboard, now includes AI-powered tools that assist with writing. Users can correct grammar, adjust tone, or make messages more concise with a single tap. All processing occurs locally on the device, keeping data private.

The update also expands Emoji Kitchen, which lets users create and save unique emoji combinations. The tool offers suggestions based on how you interact with contacts, giving conversations a more expressive and personalized feel.

Share Audio with Friends

Android 16 introduces the ability to connect two Bluetooth headphones to one device. This allows two people to listen to music, podcasts, audiobooks, or movies simultaneously. The feature also supports broadcasting to multiple devices through a QR code, which enables group listening experiences. Users can create shared playlists or private audio streams, turning ordinary media into a collaborative experience.

Live Location Sharing for Trusted Contacts

The Find Hub app now lets users share their live location with trusted contacts. This feature provides a real-time map view, useful in emergencies or for keeping family and friends updated. Users control how long the location is shared, and reminders notify them of active sharing. This addition complements other Android 16 security updates, which enhance overall device safety.

Quick File Sharing via QR Codes

Android 16 simplifies file sharing with quick-share QR codes. Users can share photos, videos, or documents with any Android device by generating a QR code for others to scan. There’s no need to add contacts or adjust settings.

Document scanning also improves with the update. Scans are automatically optimised for clarity, contrast, and shadow removal. Users can save scans in different formats, including PDFs or editable files, without manual editing. This feature streamlines sharing IDs, passports, and other important documents.