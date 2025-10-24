Instagram users can now customise stories using Meta AI prompts: Here’s how

Instagram is expanding the ways users can edit photos and videos by integrating Meta’s AI tools directly into Instagram Stories. The update will allow users to enter text prompts to modify images and videos, including adding, removing, or completely changing elements. Now you can edit your photos and videos directly in your Instagram stories using Meta AI. (REUTERS)

Now AI Editing Directly in Stories

Previously, Meta offered AI editing through interactions with its chatbot, but those tools required a separate step. The new integration places AI editing directly within Stories, which makes the process faster and more intuitive.

Users can access the features through the “Restyle” menu, located at the top of Instagram Stories when tapping the paintbrush icon. From there, users can select “add,” “remove,” or “change” and describe the edits they want in a text prompt. For example, prompts can change shirt colour, add accessories like a cap, or replace a background with a popular tourist spot.

Preset Effects for Images and Videos

The update also includes preset effects for images and videos. Users can change clothing items, apply artistic filters like watercolour, or modify scenes in videos to include snow or flames. These effects aim to make creative editing more accessible without needing advanced skills or external apps.

Note: When using Meta AI, users agree to the company’s AI Terms of Service. These terms allow Meta to analyse uploaded photos and videos, modify the content, and generate new visuals based on the original media.

Meta has continued adding AI features across its platforms to maintain competitiveness. The company recently tested a “Write with Meta AI” feature to suggest comments for Instagram posts and launched an AI-generated video feed called “Vibes” in the Meta AI app. According to Similarweb data (via TechCrunch), daily active users on iOS and Android rose from about 775,000 to 2.7 million over four weeks in October.

To address safety concerns, Meta introduced parental controls this month. These features let parents see what their teenagers are doing with AI characters and turn off chats if needed. This will give families more control over AI activity.