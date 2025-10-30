Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select with Alexa support and 4K playback launched in India

Amazon has launched the Fire TV Stick 4K Select in India, thereby expanding its range of streaming devices in the country. The new model, priced at Rs. 5,499, is designed to offer 4K streaming and Alexa voice features to a broader group of users. It is now available both online and through retail outlets across India. Amazon has expanded its streaming lineup in India with the Fire TV Stick 4K Select, featuring Vega OS.(Amazon)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: Key Features

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select connects directly to a television’s HDMI port and supports playback in 4K Ultra HD, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision formats. It runs on Amazon’s latest Vega OS, which is developed to improve navigation speed and create a more consistent interface across Fire TV products.

According to the company, the device is powered by a 1.7GHz quad-core processor that offers better responsiveness compared to earlier versions. It features dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, so users can connect to other compatible devices. Furthermore, the Alexa Voice Remote enables users to control playback, search for content, or manage settings using voice commands.

Amazon Fire TV Ambient Experience

Amazon has also introduced the Fire TV Ambient Experience in India with this launch. This feature converts a connected television into a digital display when it is not in use. Users can view thousands of curated artworks and photographs or display widgets such as clocks, weather information, and calendars. Though this feature has been available in international markets, it marks its first appearance in an entry-level Fire TV product in India.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Select supports popular streaming platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, and Zee5. Viewers can also access free content through ad-supported channels and live streams.

Beyond entertainment, the device extends Alexa’s functionality to smart home controls. Users can manage connected devices, check daily schedules, or receive updates through the voice-enabled remote. With its combination of 4K playback, voice integration, and the new Vega OS, the Fire TV Stick 4K Select adds another option to Amazon’s growing lineup of home entertainment devices in India.