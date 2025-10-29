iQOO Neo 11R tipped to launch in India as rebranded Neo 10 Pro: Here’s what to expect

iQOO may soon introduce another addition to its Neo lineup in India, even as it prepares to unveil its flagship iQOO 15. A new leak has surfaced online, suggesting that the upcoming iQOO Neo 11R might arrive in India as a rebranded version of the iQOO Neo 10 Pro that debuted in China last year. iQOO is reportedly preparing to launch the Neo 11R in India as a rebranded Neo 10 Pro.(HT)

A Familiar Model with a New Name

According to tipster @yabhishekhd, the iQOO Neo 11R is under development as the successor to the iQOO Neo 10R. The report suggest that the new model could share many features with the iQOO Neo 10 Pro, including the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, which powered the Chinese version. This would make the iQOO Neo 11R a close reflection of the earlier model, with some regional adjustments for the Indian market.

If the leak proves accurate, the smartphone could target users looking for high-end specifications at a mid-range price point. The previous iQOO Neo 10R launched in India with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. The possible shift to Dimensity 9400 suggests that iQOO aims to enhance efficiency and long-term performance, appealing to users who value sustained speed and power management.

iQOO Neo 10R: Specifications and Features (Expected)

Based on what was seen in the iQOO Neo 10 Pro, the upcoming iQOO Neo 11R may feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The device is also likely to include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, a feature usually found in premium phones.

As for the optics, the upcoming device is expected to include a dual 50MP rear setup and a 16MP front sensor. It is likely to house a 6,100mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The overall build might remain similar, around 8mm thick and 206 grams in weight.

iQOO Neo 10R: Launch Timeline (Expected)

While there is no official confirmation from iQOO yet, the Neo 11R is expected to arrive in early 2026, following the company’s previous launch patterns. The iQOO Neo 10R was introduced in March 2025, which makes a similar timeline likely for its successor. However, depending on production schedules, the release could take place earlier than anticipated.

So far, iQOO has not shared any promotional material or launch teasers for the Neo 11R. However, the company’s strategy of releasing rebranded Chinese models under the Neo branding in India supports the current leak. If the reports hold true, the iQOO Neo 11R could become another performance-focused offering in iQOO’s growing lineup.