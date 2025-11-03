Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra likely to launch on this date

Samsung’s next big smartphone launch might be closer than you think. According to a new report from Korean outlet Money Today (via leaker Jukan on X), the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, including the Galaxy S26 Ultra, is likely to debut at an Unpacked event in San Francisco on February 25, 2026. While Samsung has not yet confirmed the date, the report claims preparations for the event are already underway. Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch set for February 25, 2026.(Samsung)

If true, this would mark Samsung’s first San Francisco-based Galaxy S launch in three years, following the Galaxy S23 event held there in 2023. The decision to return to the Bay Area seems intentional, a Samsung official quoted in the report noted (machine translated), “Since San Francisco has emerged as a centre of AI technology, it is the optimal location for Samsung, which has ushered in the AI smartphone era, to hold its event.”

A slightly delayed launch window

Samsung’s Galaxy S series usually makes its debut in late January or early February. For instance, the Galaxy S25 lineup launched on January 22, 2025. If the February 25 date proves accurate, the Galaxy S26 launch would come roughly a month later than usual. Industry insiders suggest this delay could be linked to internal adjustments in the lineup and software refinements tied to Samsung’s next-generation AI features.

Lineup reshuffle plans scrapped

The same report also reinforces earlier rumours that Samsung initially considered a major reshuffle of the Galaxy S26 lineup, potentially replacing the base model with a “Pro” variant and introducing an Edge version instead of the traditional Plus model. However, following the mixed reception to the Galaxy S25 Edge, the company is said to have reverted to its tried-and-tested trio: Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

What to expect from the Galaxy S26 series

While details remain under wraps, the Galaxy S26 lineup is expected to bring refined AI capabilities, an upgraded Exynos 2600 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, and camera enhancements led by a new image processing system. The S26 Ultra is rumoured to feature further S Pen improvements and a more efficient display panel.

If Samsung follows its usual pattern, pre-orders should open within days of the launch, with retail availability starting in early March 2026.