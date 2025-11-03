Apple is expected to launch these products in 2026: iPhone 17e, iPhone 18 series and more

Apple is gearing up for a busy 2026, with at least 15 new products expected, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The company’s roadmap for the year spans iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and smart home devices, marking one of its most significant product cycles in recent years. Apple plans to unveil smart home security devices, updated Macs, and iPads in 2026.

iPhone 17e and iPad updates

The iPhone 17e is expected to launch as a more affordable addition to the iPhone 17 lineup. Alongside it, Apple plans to release the 12th-generation iPad with the A18 chip and the iPad Air powered by the M4 chip.

Mac users can expect an updated MacBook Air with M5 chip, while the MacBook Pro will get M5 Pro and M5 Max variants. Apple is also likely to introduce new external displays in this first wave of launches.

Siri and smart home devices

Between March and April, Apple may roll out a revamped Siri with AI-powered improvements. The updated voice assistant will likely be showcased with a new smart home display supporting both speaker-base and wall-mount options.

iPhone 18 series and Apple Watch

Apple’s fall lineup will include the next Apple Watches and iPhone 18 series. The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to feature Apple’s own C1 modem, replacing Qualcomm chips. Rumours also suggest Apple may launch its first foldable iPhone, introducing a new form factor to the lineup.

Other expected products in 2026

Apple could also introduce smart home security devices, a Mac mini with M5 chip, a Mac Studio update, and an iPad mini with OLED display. Updates to the iPad Pro are likely to wait until 2027.

By the end of the year, MacBook Pro models with M6 Pro and M6 Max chips, thinner chassis, touchscreens, and OLED displays are expected. Apple may also preview its smart glasses, with small-scale production already underway.