Jaipur, Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Rajasthan on Friday, with Pachpadra in Balotra district and Amet in Rajsamand recording the highest rainfall of 9 cm each during the past 24 hours, officials said. Heavy rain inundates Rajasthan; red alert in two districts, train services hit

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Banswara and Dungarpur districts, an orange alert for nine districts and a yellow warning for the remaining districts on Friday.

Rail services on the Mumbai route were affected after rising water levels near Bridge No. 203 between Gholvad and Umargam Road stations on the Western Railway led to the suspension of train movement.

The North Western Railway said three trains scheduled for July 24 Bandra Terminus-Jaisalmer, Dadar-Bhagat Ki Kothi and Bandra Terminus-Ajmer were cancelled due to the disruption.

According to the centre, moderate to heavy rainfall was recorded at several places in eastern Rajasthan during the 24 hours ending Friday morning, while many areas in western Rajasthan also received moderate to heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms.

Pachpadra and Amet received the highest rainfall of 9 cm each while Salumbar, Jhadol in Udaipur and Badesar in Chittorgarh recorded 7 cm of rainfall each. Several other places received less than 7 cm of rainfall.

Heavy rain affected normal life in several districts, inundating agricultural fields in Hanumangarh, Sri Ganganagar, Beawar, Bhilwara and Udaipur. The Som and Mahi rivers are flowing in spate in Dungarpur, while waterlogging, overflowing seasonal rivers and damage to culverts disrupted road connectivity to several villages and small towns.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Banswara and Dungarpur and issued an orange alert for Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Salumbar, Sirohi, Udaipur, Balotra and Barmer districts, while yellow alerts remain in force for several other parts of the state.

The state's highest maximum temperature was recorded at 38.4 degrees Celsius in Phalodi on Thursday, while the minimum temperature settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius in Dabok .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.