Apple may ‘depend’ on Google Gemini for smarter AI-powered Siri

Apple is reportedly planning a major revamp of Siri and its broader Apple Intelligence platform, with Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman revealing that parts of the system will depend on Google’s Gemini AI model for new smart features launching in 2026. Apple aims to launch an upgraded Siri by March 2024, integrating Google’s Gemini to enhance AI capabilities.(REUTERS)

In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple aims to roll out its upgraded version of Siri by March next year, marking one of the biggest overhauls in the voice assistant’s history. The launch is expected to coincide with new hardware, including a smart home display with speaker-base and wall-mount options, as well as refreshed Apple TV and HomePod mini models designed to “showcase” Siri’s next-generation capabilities.

Siri powered by Google Gemini

The revamped Siri will reportedly “lean” on Google’s Gemini to enhance its AI capabilities, especially for web search and contextual understanding. However, Gurman clarified that Apple isn’t integrating Google services directly. Instead, Apple is licensing a custom Gemini-based model to run on its Private Cloud Compute servers, ensuring that user data stays secure and private, a key part of Apple’s pitch.

This collaboration marks a rare instance where Apple depends on a rival’s AI technology to strengthen its ecosystem. Gurman notes that Apple is paying Google for the Gemini integration, but the final user experience will remain distinctly Apple, complete with its familiar interface and privacy safeguards.

Cautious optimism and ongoing challenges

Gurman cautioned that the new Siri may not immediately repair its damaged reputation. “There’s no guarantee users will embrace it, that it will work seamlessly or that it can undo years of damage to the Siri brand,” he said.

Meanwhile, Apple Intelligence faces regulatory hurdles in China, delaying its rollout there despite Apple’s partnerships with local tech firms. The timeline for the Chinese launch is now described as a “rolling target.”

What’s next

At WWDC 2026, Apple is expected to preview iOS 27, macOS 27, and watchOS 27, all of which will integrate deeper AI-powered experiences under the Apple Intelligence umbrella.

If successful, this Gemini-powered evolution of Siri could finally give Apple’s assistant the intelligence and fluidity users have long expected, while keeping privacy at the core of its design.