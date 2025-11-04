iPhone Camera Control Button: How to disable it if you keeps opening the camera by mistake

iPhone 17 series and some iPhone 16 models come with a new Camera Control button, located on the lower right-hand side when holding the phone in portrait orientation. Designed to make photography easier, the button provides quick access to the Camera app and essential settings like zoom and exposure. A light press brings up haptic feedback and adjustable controls, while a double light press allows switching between individual settings. The iPhone 17 series introduces a new Camera Control button for easier photography.(HT Photo)

While convenient for some, users have reported accidentally opening the Camera app when handling the phone. If you don’t use the feature often or find it intrusive, you can disable it completely.

Steps to Disable the Camera Control Button

-Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

-Scroll down and tap Accessibility.

-Under the Physical & Motor section, select Camera Control.

-Toggle off the switch next to Camera Control.

Once disabled, the button will no longer open the Camera app or adjust settings, preventing accidental activations.

Re-enabling the Camera Control Button

If you want to use the Camera Control button again, simply go back to Settings > Accessibility > Camera Control and toggle it on. It will restore all the previous functionality.

Should you turn it off?

While disabling it solves accidental activation issues, it’s worth noting that Camera Control can take some time to get used to. Many users find it helpful once familiar with the haptic feedback and swipe-based adjustments. If you’re an avid iPhone photographer, giving it a few days to master the gestures may be worthwhile before turning it off permanently.