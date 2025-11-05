Apple could launch a low-cost MacBook to rival Chromebooks and Windows laptops: Report

Apple, which has long focused on premium devices, may soon make a rare shift in strategy. Reports suggest that the company is preparing to enter the budget laptop market with an affordable MacBook aimed at students, small businesses and general users. The move could mark Apple’s first serious attempt to challenge Chromebooks and entry-level Windows laptops that currently dominate the education and affordable computing markets. Apple is preparing to launch a low-cost MacBook to rival Chromebooks and Windows laptops.(Apple)

Apple’s Shift Toward Affordable Computing

According to a Bloomberg report citing unnamed sources, Apple is testing a lower-cost MacBook, internally referred to as “J700.” The device is currently in its early production phase with overseas suppliers. This model is expected to make its debut in the first half of 2026 and could be priced under $1,000 (around Rs. 88,000).

The report suggests that Apple’s new MacBook will target students, small businesses, and users who mainly rely on their devices for basic computing tasks such as web browsing, word processing, and light media work. This move positions Apple directly against Chromebooks and lower-tier Windows laptops, both of which dominate the education and entry-level computing markets.

What to Expect from the Upcoming Device

The budget MacBook is expected to include cost-efficient hardware components. Apple may use a scaled-down LCD screen smaller than the 13.6-inch display found on the MacBook Air. It might also feature a processor similar to those used in iPhones rather than Apple’s M-series chips.

If Apple adopts this strategy, it would mark the first time a MacBook runs on a smartphone chip. Early internal testing reportedly suggests that the iPhone processor could outperform the M1 chip, which currently powers some Mac models.

Competition with Chromebooks and Windows Laptops

Apple’s decision to release a low-cost laptop could reshape its presence in the education market. Chromebooks, powered by Google’s Chrome OS, have become a popular choice for schools and colleges due to their lower prices and simplicity.

High-end Chromebooks usually cost around $600 (approximately Rs. 53,000), while Apple’s current entry-level MacBook Air starts at $999 (about Rs. 88,000) or $899 (Rs. 79,700) for education customers.

The upcoming MacBook is expected to bridge this price gap while offering better battery performance and access to macOS applications. With an integrated keyboard and longer battery life, the device aims to attract users who need reliable, everyday functionality without high-end specifications.