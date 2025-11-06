Lenskart to unveil B by Lenskart smartglasses with Sony camera and AI assistant in India

Lenskart has announced plans to launch its AI-powered smartglasses, B by Lenskart, in India. The company will make the device available to India’s developer ecosystem, which will give third-party developers and consumer apps the opportunity to integrate its camera and AI technology into their own services. Applications could include food delivery, entertainment, fitness tracking, and digital payments. Lenskart said the goal is to transform smartglasses from a fashion accessory into a multi-purpose platform and create India’s first full-stack wearables ecosystem that combines hardware, software, and AI capabilities. Lenskart will soon launch B by Lenskart smartglasses in India.

B by Lenskart Smartglasses: Launch Timeline and Features

The B by Lenskart smartglasses are designed and engineered in India and are expected to be available by December 2025. The device weighs 40g, which makes it about 20 percent lighter than similar products. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chipset and features a Sony camera for hands-free photo and video capture.

The glasses include an AI assistant powered by Gemini 2.5 Live, which supports voice commands, UPI payments, real-time language translation, and wellness tracking. Lenskart plans to scale production through its omnichannel retail network, data analytics, and manufacturing capabilities. The company has also invested in XR and AI startups, including Ajna Lens, to strengthen its technology offerings. Lenskart cited industry analysts who predicted that the global smartglasses market could reach USD 4-5 billion by 2030, with India expected to be a key growth market.

Lenskart IPO Listing

In other developments, Lenskart's initial public offering (IPO), which opened for bidding on October 31, was valued at Rs. 7,278 crore. Despite concerns over valuations, the grey market shows a positive indication for the listing. Analysts have offered mixed views on the IPO, noting Lenskart’s strong brand presence and marquee investors while cautioning about stretched valuations. With the subscription period now closed, investors are waiting for the IPO allotment date, which is expected to be announced soon.