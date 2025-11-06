Google Maps just got an AI upgrade: 4 smart features you can use right now

Google Maps has received a major AI-driven update as Google integrates its Gemini assistant into the navigation app. The company says this move will make Maps more interactive, conversational, and efficient for everyday use. The update introduces four new features that aim to improve driving, searching, and real-time reporting. Google Maps gets these four new Gemini AI features to make navigation smarter and more interactive.(Pexels)

Smarter Assistance on the Road

With Gemini now built into Google Maps, users can talk to the app naturally while driving. The conversational assistant allows for complex, multi-step queries that go beyond simple commands. Drivers can now ask for specific types of stops or details about their route. For instance, users can say, “Find a vegetarian restaurant within four miles that isn’t too busy and has parking nearby.”

This feature also connects with other Google tools. For example, users can request directions and then ask Gemini to create a reminder or calendar event related to their trip. The update aims to make planning and multitasking simpler without requiring manual input.

Gemini can also help users report issues on the road. Saying phrases such as “I see an accident” or “the road looks flooded” will automatically turn into real-time traffic alerts for others using Maps.

Landmark-Based Navigation

Google Maps will now include more visual references to make directions easier to follow. In addition to traffic lights and stop signs, Maps will highlight nearby landmarks such as restaurants, gas stations, or well-known buildings. This feature will also be part of voice navigation. Instead of hearing “turn right in 300 meters,” users might hear “turn right after Thai Siam Restaurant.”

Gemini supports this improvement by analysing Street View imagery to ensure landmarks remain up to date. This feature helps reduce confusion at complex intersections or high-traffic areas.

Real-Time Traffic Updates

Another upgrade focuses on better traffic management. Previously, Google Maps showed disruptions or accidents only through visual cues or short notifications. With the Gemini update, Maps will now proactively warn drivers about traffic jams, accidents, or blockages ahead. This feature is first launching for Android users in the US before expanding to other regions.

Interactive Location Previews

The update also enhances how users explore places. When tapping on a location pin, users can chat with Gemini to learn more about that spot. It can answer questions such as “What is this place known for?” or “What’s the most ordered item here?”

By pulling details from reviews, websites, and Google Maps listings, Gemini offers quick insights without leaving the app.

These AI-driven additions are rolling out gradually on Android and iOS, with Android Auto integration expected to follow soon.