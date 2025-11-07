GTA 6 delayed once again, now fans must wait until November…

Fans of the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto series will need to wait longer to return to Vice City. Rockstar Games confirmed on Thursday that Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has been delayed again, now scheduled for release on November 19, 2026. Rockstar Games has once again delayed the release of the much-anticipated GTA 6 game.(Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 Release Delayed Again

The announcement came during Take-Two Interactive’s second-quarter earnings call and was updated on Rockstar’s official website. The game was originally slated for fall 2025, then pushed to May 2026, and now it has moved to late 2026. Rockstar acknowledged the delay, stating, “We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realise has been a long wait.” The company said the extra time will allow the team to refine the game and deliver the quality players expect.

Rockstar Games thanked fans for their patience and assured them that the extended development will enhance the game’s experience. “While the wait is a little longer, we are excited for players to explore the state of Leonida and return to modern-day Vice City,” the company said.

This year has seen multiple high-profile game delays, including Pragmata, Crimson Desert, Ark 2, and the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake, but none match the scale of GTA 6.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick previously emphasised that the company delays games only when additional polish is needed. “If a game requires more polish to be the best possible version of itself, then we will give that game more time,” he said.

GTA 6 will follow protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos as they navigate a criminal conspiracy across Vice City and the surrounding state of Leonida. The story trailer shows how a planned heist goes wrong, leading the characters into dangerous situations.

While Rockstar has not confirmed the final price, leaks have suggested it could reach $100. Until GTA 6 arrives, players can explore other open-world games that offer hours of gameplay.