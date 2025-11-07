You can now ask Google to handle your event bookings: Here’s how it works

Google is turning its Search into a hands-on personal assistant that can now secure your concert tickets or salon appointments without switching tabs. The company’s latest upgrade to its AI Mode extends beyond answering questions. It can now complete real-world tasks directly within the search window. Here’s how Google’s new AI Mode can now book your tickets, dinners, and salon visits.(Pexels)

How to Book Concert or Event Tickets with AI

Imagine asking Google, “Find four VIP tickets for the upcoming Lionel Messi’s G.O.A.T India Tour 2025 in December.” Instead of listing links, AI Mode scans multiple ticketing platforms, shows live options, and sends you straight to the checkout page. This feature saves you from having to jump between websites and risk missing out on limited-time offers.

Also read: iPhone Air 2 tipped to come with dual camera setup with new upgrades- All details

The same applies to restaurant reservations. You can tell Google your preferred cuisine, time, and group size, and its AI will sort through booking platforms to find available tables nearby. Whether it’s pizza, sushi, or a weekend dinner plan, the tool manages everything in real time.

Early Access for Select Users

For now, this feature is available only in the U.S to users enrolled in Google’s Search Labs, a testing ground for experimental tools. Those with Google AI Pro or Ultra subscriptions get extended usage limits, giving them broader access to AI-driven actions.

Also read:GTA 6 delayed once again, now fans must wait until November…

Though the booking tool is not yet globally available, Google’s broader rollout of AI features in more than 180 countries signals that this functionality could reach more users soon.

According to Google, this new mode focuses on connecting users with “reliable and high-quality information.” The company also notes that this is an experimental feature and that it may occasionally make mistakes while it is learning from real-world usage.

Also read: What once scared engineers is now Collins Dictionary’s ‘Word of the Year’ - Details

The expansion follows Google’s earlier AI Mode update from March, which introduced restaurant booking support and the Canvas tool for managing study and project plans. The platform also now integrates Google Lens, which allows users to query information directly from their desktop screens.