5 Ways to figure out who’s on someone’s Snapchat best friends list

Snapchat users often wonder who appears on someone else’s Best Friends list, especially since the feature once allowed people to see it publicly. When Snapchat removed that option, curiosity only grew. While the app no longer lets users access another person’s Best Friends list directly, there are a few indirect ways to find clues about who someone interacts with most often. How can you find out who someone talks to most on Snapchat without seeing their Best Friends?(REUTERS)

1. Use the Quick Add Section

The Quick Add feature is a starting point for those trying to get insights about another user’s Snapchat connections. This section usually recommends people from your contact list or mutual friends of your existing Snapchat contacts. Although it doesn’t show someone’s exact Best Friends, it can help identify people they may communicate with frequently.

To access it, open Snapchat and tap the Add icon in the top right corner. The “Add Friends” screen will appear, displaying the Quick Add list. From here, you can scroll through the suggested accounts and add anyone you recognise.

2. Monitor Through Family Centre

Snapchat offers a Family Centre feature that allows parents or guardians to monitor their child’s connections on the platform. This option works only if the child is under 18 and both accounts are connected.

To enable this, tap the Profile icon, open Settings through the cogwheel icon, and select Family Centre under “Privacy Control.” Then, send an invitation to your child’s account. Once accepted, you can view their friends list and track who appears most often in their Snapchat interactions.

3. Look for “Mutual Friends” Tags

Another way to gather hints about someone’s social circle on Snapchat is to check for Mutual Friends tags. When you search or browse suggestions, Snapchat often shows a note under a user’s name mentioning mutual connections. While it doesn’t disclose the specific names, it indicates that both of you share common friends.

4. Observe Snapchat Emojis

Snapchat uses emojis to represent different friendship levels based on interaction frequency. For example:

👶 Baby – New Friends

😊 Smile – Best Friends

💛 Yellow Heart – #1 Best Friend

❤️ Red Heart – Best Friends for two weeks

💕 Two Pink Hearts – Super Best Friends

If you can access a person’s Snapchat account with permission, these emojis reveal how close they are to specific users.

5. Simply Ask Them

Sometimes, the simplest way is the most effective one. Asking someone directly about their Snapchat Best Friends list can provide clarity. It may feel awkward, but honest communication can clear misunderstandings and strengthen trust.

Why Snapchat Hides Best Friends Lists

Snapchat prioritises user privacy, which is why it limits visibility on personal interactions. Messages disappear, Snaps are temporary, and chat history is short-lived. The same principle applies to Best Friends lists; Snapchat ensures that this information remains private to protect users’ activity and personal boundaries.

While you can’t view someone’s Best Friends list officially, the methods above can offer indirect insights. Still, Snapchat’s privacy-first design remains a reminder that not all social interactions need to be visible.