Google Maps unveils AI features to help you code, customise, and create smarter maps

Google has introduced a new set of AI tools in Google Maps, designed to help developers and users build interactive mapping projects more efficiently. The update includes a builder agent, an MCP server, and several new features powered by Google’s Gemini models, which enable code generation, customisation, and integration of real-time data. Google Maps has introduced new AI tools that help users and developers build interactive mapping projects. (Google)

AI Builder Agent

The new builder agent allows users to describe their project ideas in simple text and automatically generates the corresponding interactive map-based prototypes. Users can request tasks such as creating a Street View tour, mapping real-time weather conditions, or listing pet-friendly hotels in a city. Once generated, the project code can be exported, tested using API keys, or edited further in Firebase Studio.

This toolkit also includes a styling agent, which lets users customise map designs according to their preferred style or colour scheme. This feature can be useful for brands that want consistent visual themes in their mapping interfaces.

Tools for Developers

Google has enhanced its data integration capabilities by introducing Grounding Lite, an extension of the Gemini API. This feature allows developers to connect their own AI models to real-world map data using the Model Context Protocol (MCP). The MCP standard helps AI assistants link external data sources, enabling them to provide spatial answers like “How far is the nearest grocery store?”

Another addition, Contextual View, gives developers a low-code component that can visually display map data in different formats, such as lists, map views, or 3D layouts. This tool aims to make location-based information which are easy to understand and interactive for end users.

Developer Assistance via MCP Server

To support developers working with Google Maps APIs, the company has rolled out the MCP server. This server connects directly with Google Maps’ documentation, which lets developers get real-time answers on API usage, integration methods, and data handling. Google previously launched Gemini command line extensions to make Maps data more accessible, and this new release builds on that foundation.

Furthermore, beyond these tools, Google is also bringing more Gemini-driven functions to the consumer side of Maps. Users can now navigate hands-free with Gemini assistance. Also, for Indian users, it recently added a new safety-focused update to the map, including speed limit details and incident alerts for certain regions in the country.