‘Ask mother who the father is’: TN BJP chief Nagenthran’s remarks against CM Vijay and his family spark backlash

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Tamil Nadu unit chief Nainar Nagenthran on Saturday came under attack over alleged derogatory remarks against chief minister C Joseph Vijay and his family. Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran faces criticism over remarks made at a party event in Chennai about CM C Joseph Vijay (PTI)

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Congress, former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai all slammed Nagenthran for his remarks and demanded an ‘unconditional apology’ from him.

Speaking at a party event at Kamalalayam, the BJP state headquarters, Nagenthran mockingly remarked, “When people search for a father in the house and cannot find him, they should ask the mother at home to know who the father is.”

The remarks sparked widespread backlash, with several leaders condemning them as derogatory and disrespectful.

Also read: ‘Ask the mother who the father is’: Tamil Nadu BJP chief’s remark on CM Vijay sparks row

TVK worker files complaint with DGP over remarks Officials said a TVK worker has filed a complaint with the DGP on the comments.

Reacting sharply, state school education minister A Rajmohan referred to Nagendran’s comments as “uncivilised speech, slanderous speech”

Annamalai called the comments “highly condemnable.”

State Congress chief B Manickam Tagore also objected to the comments.

“Stooping low with politically uncivilised remarks is not a first for him. It has become a recurring habit (for Nagenthran),” he alleged.

Also read: 'What kept you waiting?': Annamalai questions BJP, Centre over talks with NEET protesters

Nagenthran says remarks were not aimed at anyone In a post on X, Nagendran said his remarks were not intended to target anyone.

“During the book release event of Oru Naadu 2.0, those who seek to twist and misrepresent the speech I delivered on stage for political gain--I wish to inform them that I did not speak targeting anyone with any ulterior motive,” Nagendran said.

“I am one who holds immense concern for the mother, for the motherland, and for the mother tongue,” he added.