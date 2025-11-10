Google Search hacks: 4 Features most users don’t know

Searching on Google can feel overwhelming with billions of pages and new AI tools changing the way results appear. Yet, even with all the noise, Google still offers several hidden features that can help you find exactly what you need. If you master these few simple tricks, then you can save time, refine results, and make searches more precise. Here are four features you should start using today. These four hidden Google Search features can help you find answers faster. (Pexels)

Plan Your Trips with Google

Google can quickly calculate travel times between locations. Typing a query like “Delhi to Rishikesh, Uttarakhand” will show driving directions, bus schedules, and options for walking, biking, or flying. For longer trips, adding “distance” to a search shows the straight-line distance, such as “Delhi to Darbhanga, Bihar distance.” Users can also check flight details by entering flight numbers or airport codes.

Hotel searches are also streamlined. Typing “hotels [city]” allows users to view options, filter by price or rating, and select the number of guests. Time differences between cities can be checked by searching “[city] time” or comparing two locations with “[city] to [city] time.”

Use Google as a Calculator and Converter

The search bar doubles as a calculator. Enter equations like “14x12” to get instant results. Google supports basic arithmetic and more advanced operations, and also handles unit conversions. Queries like “2km to meters” offer the answer along with the formula. Users can convert temperatures, currency, speed, energy, and more by entering “[value, unit] to [unit]” or using Google’s built-in currency and unit converters. Currency searches also link to Google Finance for market updates.

Refine Searches with Boolean Operators and Filters

Operators like “AND,” “OR,” and “NOT” allow precise searches when typed in uppercase. “Define” gives quick definitions, and “weather” offers forecasts. The “site:” operator searches within a specific website, useful for locating detailed content efficiently. Advanced Search and filter tools under Google’s “Tools” section help narrow results by date, content type, or verbatim matches.

Improve Image and Video Searches

Google offers tools to refine images and video results by size, colour, usage rights, duration, quality, and source. Reverse image search helps find the source or similar images by uploading a photo or using its URL. On mobile, long-pressing an image in Chrome offers the option to search with Google. Cropping and resizing images further refine results.