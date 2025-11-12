Xbox Cloud Gaming goes live in India: Here’s how to set up and start playing

Microsoft has launched Xbox Cloud Gaming in India, which marks its official entry of its game streaming platform into the country. The service allows users to stream and play Xbox titles without owning a console, using a compatible device and a stable internet connection. Microsoft has introduced Xbox Cloud Gaming in India, starting at Rs. 499 per month.(Xbox)

The platform is available through Xbox Game Pass subscriptions, including the new Essential, Premium, and Ultimate tiers introduced in October. Subscribers can play hundreds of games directly from the cloud using compatible devices, including PCs, Macs, smartphones, tablets, and supported smart TVs such as Samsung, LG, and Amazon Fire TV models.

To play, users need a Game Pass subscription, a compatible controller, and a stable internet connection of at least 20 Mbps. Both Xbox Wireless and PlayStation DualSense controllers are supported, while some games also allow touch or keyboard-and-mouse input.

Xbox Game Pass Plans in India

Microsoft has bundled cloud gaming with its subscription plans in India, starting at Rs. 499 per month for the Essential tier, which offers over 50 titles and access to online multiplayer. The Premium and Ultimate plans are priced at Rs. 699 and Rs. 1,389, respectively, with the Ultimate plan including day-one releases. The PC Game Pass, aimed at Windows users, costs Rs. 939 per month.

To get started, players can access Xbox Cloud Gaming through a web browser or the Xbox app:

On PCs, phones, and tablets:

Open a supported browser such as Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, or Safari.

Visit the Xbox website and sign in with a Game Pass account.

Connect a compatible controller or use available touch or keyboard options.

Select a game and start streaming instantly.

On Smart TVs:

Install the Xbox app on a supported Samsung, LG, or Amazon Fire TV device. Sign in with an active Game Pass subscription. Pair a Bluetooth-enabled controller and begin playing.

Microsoft’s rollout follows its global expansion of Xbox Cloud Gaming beyond beta testing. The service also integrates with Windows-based handheld gaming devices, including the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X, both introduced in India earlier this year.