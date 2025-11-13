Google Pixel phones get AI remixing, smarter alerts, and power-saving maps mode with new update

Google has introduced its November Pixel Drop, a quarterly software update that brings several new AI tools and performance upgrades to Pixel smartphones. The update enhances user experience with AI photo remixing, improved notification management, scam protection, and a new energy-saving mode for Maps. Google November Pixel Drop is here with AI photo remixing, smarter notifications, scam detection, and a low-power Maps mode.(Google)

Smarter Notifications and Focus Tools

The update’s new notification summaries are now available on Google Pixel 9 and newer models. The feature uses AI to condense lengthy messages and conversations into short summaries, which allows users to stay informed without constant interruptions. Google also plans to expand this capability in December with an option that automatically silences low-priority notifications, which aims to simplify alert management.

Also read: Vivo overtakes Samsung as India’s 2nd largest smartphone brand; The topper is…

Battery-Saving Maps and Scam Protection

A notable addition is the new low-power navigation mode in Google Maps, designed for the Google Pixel 10 series. This mode minimises screen brightness and displays only essential route details, such as upcoming turns and key navigation steps. Google claims this feature can extend battery life by up to four hours, offering users longer use during travel or navigation.

The update also strengthens user safety tools. Google’s Gemini Nano AI model, which detects fraudulent behaviour in calls and messages, is now available in India, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and Canada. Users will see a “Likely a scam” label in suspicious message notifications, enabling quicker recognition and action against scams.

Also read:iQOO 15 5G mobile price and key specs tipped ahead of November 26 launch in India - Details

AI Photo Remixing

Google is also introducing a creative enhancement called the Remix feature in Messages, powered by its Nano Banana model. The tool lets users modify photos using text prompts, which could allow them to transform or edit images directly via on-device AI. This feature will initially roll out to English-speaking users in countries such as the U.S., U.K., India, Australia, Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand.

The Pixel VIPs feature, which highlights key contacts, is receiving an upgrade as well. Users can now prioritise up to eight contacts, and a crisis badge will alert them if any of these contacts are located in disaster-affected areas.

Also read: Planning a trip? Here’s how to check the air quality on Google Maps before you go

In addition, Google Photos now supports “Help me edit,” a feature that performs multi-person edits like opening eyes or adjusting expressions through facial recognition.

Other updates include expanded Call Notes transcription support in Australia, Canada, the U.K., Ireland, and Japan. Google Pixel 6 and newer devices also receive a “Wicked: For Good” theme pack inspired by the upcoming film, which features new wallpapers, icons, and sounds.