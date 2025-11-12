iQOO 15 5G mobile price and key specs tipped ahead of November 26 launch in India - Details

iQOO is preparing to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the iQOO 15, in India on November 26. Ahead of its official debut, new details about the phone’s expected price and pre-booking details have been leaked online. Let’s take a closer look at what buyers can expect from the upcoming launch. iQOO 15 5G mobile is set to launch in India on November 26.

iQOO 15: Price and Pre-Offers

According to the latest industry reports, the upcoming iQOO 15 could be priced around Rs. 60,000 in India, including limited-time launch offers. Without these promotional benefits, the price is likely to exceed this mark. The device is expected to come in a single variant with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. At this price point, the iQOO 15 could be one of the most affordable smartphones on the market with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

To generate early interest, the company has introduced a Priority Pass for customers who wish to pre-book the device. Buyers can reserve the phone by paying a refundable Rs. 1,000, which grants access to exclusive launch benefits. Those who avail the pass will receive iQOO TWS 1e earbuds at no additional cost and a 12-month extended warranty. The Priority Pass will be available from November 20 on a first-come, first-served basis.

iQOO 15: Specifications and Features

The iQOO 15 will be the first device from the brand powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. It is expected to feature a Samsung 2K M14 OLED display. The device will run OriginOS and has been confirmed to receive five years of OS updates and seven years of security support.

Under the hood, the device could house a 7,000mAh battery with fast charging support. The device will also include Game Livestreaming Assistant and what the company calls its largest single-layer cooling system to maintain stable performance during gaming sessions.

For photography, the iQOO 15 will feature a triple rear camera setup to deliver strong photography capabilities. With its expected pricing and hardware lineup, the iQOO 15 is likely to compete with upcoming flagships such as the OnePlus 15 and Realme GT 8 Pro in India’s premium smartphone segment.