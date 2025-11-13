Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch timeline leaked again: Here’s when it is actually launching

Samsung is reportedly preparing to unveil its next flagship lineup, the Galaxy S26 series, earlier than expected. A new report suggests that the South Korean tech giant may hold its Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event in late January instead of February, shifting from its usual launch window. Samsung is reportedly planning to launch its upcoming Galaxy S26 series earlier than expected.(x)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Possible Change in Unpacked Event Schedule

According to a report by Chosun Biz, Samsung is planning to organise the Galaxy S26 Unpacked event toward the end of January 2026. The report further suggests that the smartphones could hit the market in early February. This change marks a shift from earlier reports that placed the event on February 25, 2026, in San Francisco, the usual venue for Samsung’s flagship reveals. Earlier reports had hinted at a possible delay in the launch schedule due to internal changes in the lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Lineup and Model Names (Rumoured)

Samsung had reportedly considered introducing an ultra-slim “Edge” model but later decided to continue with the Plus variant after evaluating market demand. The earlier decision had led to speculation that the launch might move to late February or even March 2026.

Recent leaks have also raised questions about the naming pattern of the upcoming series. The base model was previously rumoured to be called the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro. However, new details suggest that Samsung will simply name it Galaxy S26, with no Pro variant currently planned.

Samsung Galaxy S26: Expected Lineup and Release Timeline

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to include three models: Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Reports suggest that Samsung does not plan to introduce an Edge variant this time.

If the company confirms the January timeline, it will maintain the same release pattern as the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S25 series, both launched in January of their respective years. However, since Samsung has not officially announced the event yet, these details remain speculative until an official confirmation comes up.