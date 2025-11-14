Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold key specs and features tipped online ahead of launch

Samsung is set to unveil its first triple-folding smartphone next month, with new leaked details suggesting notable changes to the battery capacity, display features and overall build.The upcoming device, expected to launch as the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, has surfaced in multiple reports that outline its possible specifications and the company’s plans for its release. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is set to launch soon with a larger display and battery.(X)

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Specifications and Features (Leaked)

According to a post from a reliable tipster, Evan Blass on X, the handset will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset from Qualcomm, though the exact variant remains unknown. The upcoming tri-fold device might also house a rated battery capacity of 5,437mAh, which could place it above the expected battery size of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Also read: Google Drive can now turn your long PDFs into podcast-style audio summaries: Here’s how

Display details also form a major part of the leak. The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold may feature a 6.5-inch outer screen with up to 2,600 nits of peak brightness. When unfolded, users could get access to a 10-inch internal display with a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. The design reportedly consists of three leaves that fold together. Each section may come in different thickness levels: one at 3.9mm, another at 4mm, and the third at 4.2mm. If these numbers hold true, the device could end up slimmer than Samsung’s current main foldable when fully opened.

Also read: Vivo overtakes Samsung as India’s 2nd largest smartphone brand; The topper is…

As for the optics, the leak suggests the rear panel may house a 200MP primary camera, which could mark a shift toward higher-resolution photography in Samsung’s foldable lineup.

These leaks follow a recent report claiming Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z TriFold on December 5 during a dedicated launch event. The company is expected to confirm full specifications and pricing at that time. The report also presents a different figure for the battery capacity, which suggests a 5,600mAh unit paired with 25W wired charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Wireless PowerShare support. This capacity would exceed the battery used in the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which holds a 4,400mAh unit.

Also read: Google Drive can now turn your long PDFs into podcast-style audio summaries: Here’s how

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Price (Expected)

On the other hand, in terms of pricing, the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold may reach the South Korean market at KRW 4.4 million, which converts to roughly Rs. 2,66,000. Samsung reportedly plans a limited initial shipment, which is estimated between 20,000 and 30,000 units. According to early reports, the company aims to use this release to highlight its progress in foldable technology and reinforce its position in the premium smartphone category rather than pursue large-scale sales.