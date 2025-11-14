Red Dead Redemption coming to mobile phones, to Netflix and next-gen consoles on this date…

Gamers will soon be able to experience the world of Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare on a wider range of platforms. Rockstar Games announced that the updated editions of both titles will launch on December 2 for iOS, Android, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2. The release brings the complete single-player experience along with all bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition. Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare will launch on mobile, Netflix, and next-gen consoles December 2.(Rockstar Games)

Red Dead Redemption Coming to Mobile and Netflix

For the first time, mobile players can experience John Marston’s journey with controls designed for touchscreens. Netflix subscribers get additional access, as both games will be available to download and play at no extra cost through the streaming service’s growing gaming library.

On modern consoles, players can expect improved visuals and smoother performance. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions support 60fps, HDR, and up to 4K resolution. Nintendo Switch 2 users will benefit from DLSS support, HDR, mouse input, and 60fps gameplay at higher resolutions.

Upgrade Options and Game Libraries

Rockstar Games is also offering free upgrades for owners of digital editions on PS4, Xbox One, and the original Switch. Players on PS4 and Switch can transfer their save files to the new versions, which will ensure a seamless continuation of their progress.

The updated editions, developed in collaboration with Double Eleven and Cast Iron Games, will also be available on the GTA+ Games Library and the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue on launch day. This move offers both longtime fans and newcomers a chance to revisit the frontier with enhanced visuals and wider platform availability.

This move comes shortly after Rockstar announced a delay for GTA 6. By expanding Red Dead Redemption to mobile and Netflix, the studio strengthens its presence and keeps players engaged with its major franchises. The mobile release may also spark speculation about a potential third instalment, which could allow new and returning players to familiarise themselves with the first two titles.